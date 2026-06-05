Emma Watson and Gonzalo Hevia Baillères Spotted Together in Venice

Emma Watson and her billionaire boyfriend Gonzalo Hevia Baillères were spotted together in Venice, enjoying a holiday and boarding a water taxi named Diva. The pair, who confirmed their romance in March, have been seen multiple times throughout Mexico's capital and on a getaway to the exclusive beach resort of Punta Mita.

Emma Watson and her billionaire boyfriend Gonzalo Hevia Baillères were spotted together in Venice , enjoying a holiday and boarding a water taxi named Diva. The pair, who confirmed their romance in March, have been seen multiple times throughout Mexico 's capital and on a getaway to the exclusive beach resort of Punta Mita.

Gonzalo's family owns a multi-billion-dollar mining company, and his grandfather Alberto Hevia Baillères was one of the richest men ever to live in the country, with an estimated net worth of $8.6 billion. Emma has previously hit back at claims she is a 'diva' for speaking out about feminism and the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

She told TIME magazine in 2016 that she is willing to be called a 'diva' or a 'feminazi' if it means she can continue to speak out about important issues. Gonzalo is the grandson of Mexican billionaire Alberto Baillères, who founded the country's huge conglomerate Grupo BAL. He is currently working as the CEO of an investment firm in New York and has previously founded a smart locker network across Latin America, worth $115 million.

He was previously romantically linked with Spanish singer Belinda Peregrín before they broke up in 2024. Emma, 36, was thought to be dating Kieran Brown last year, but has now moved on to the Mexican businessman. The pair have been spotted multiple times since confirming their romance, and a source has described them as one of 2026's most unexpected power couples.

Emma has been open about her views on marriage and the pressure to get engaged, saying that she feels pressured into exchanging vows because it's seen as the conventional thing to do. She has worn a vintage-style ring on her engagement finger while attending a Miu Miu catwalk show, causing people to question if she was engaged.

However, she has said that she is not engaged and will not be pressured into exchanging vows





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