Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Stars at Cannes Film Festival

Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split and posed for pictures with Hollywood stars.

Emma Thynn claimed the spotlight on Tuesday morning as Vanity Fair hosted a star-studded lunch on day one of the 79th Cannes Film Festival . Opting for a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split, the Marchioness of Bath showed off her toned legs shortly after arriving at the resort town's Carlton Beach Club.

With a strappy, plunging neckline, the elegant gown ensured she commanded the lion's share of attention while posing for pictures during her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France. Emma, 40, appeared to be without her husband, British peer Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, as she mingled with guests ahead of this year's annual celebration of film.

Comparisons between Emma and Meghan Markle were also drawn in the latest season of reality TV show, Ladies Of London: The New Reign. Onlookers have long accused Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle of copying the Marchioness, who also has a lifestyle programme, and like the Duchess, produces homemade jam from her Longleat estate. In the opening scenes designer Lottie Kane brought up the Duchess while introducing the Marchioness to viewers.

'She is the first black woman to be married into an aristocratic family, and I think Meghan Markle tries to claim that, but it was actually Emma,' she said. 'I'm of mixed heritage, half-Nigerian, half-English,' added Emma, who became the Marchioness of Bath after her husband's father, Alexander Thynn, died in 2020. Greeting onlookers with a broad smile, the socialite stood out while lunching with an assortment of established Hollywood stars, among them former X Files star Gillian Anderson.

Emmett J. Scanlan, whose acting career began on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, was also in attendance after landing in Cannes for this year's film festival. On a busy day in the French town, stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Riley Keough and Halsey were among the first to arrive in anticipation of its launch on Tuesday evening. This year, the Cannes Film Festival will honor filmmaker Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d'Or at the upcoming French festival.

Festival organizers announced Jackson as a recipient in March for what they hailed as 'a body of work that blends Hollywood blockbusters and films d'auteur with extraordinary artistic vision and technological audacity.

' The Lord of the Rings director, in a statement, called the honor 'one of the greatest privileges of my career. ' With a strappy, plunging neckline, Emma's elegant gown ensured she commanded the lion's share of attention while posing for pictures at Carlton Beach Club. Emma appeared to be without her husband, British peer Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, as she mingled with guests ahead of this year's annual celebration of film.

Actresses Gillian Anderson and Jordan Coleman were also in attendance on Tuesday morning. Emmett J. Scanlan, whose acting career began on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, posed for photos after landing in Cannes for this year's film festival. Actresses Maika Monroe and Frida Gustavsson caught the eye as they made their way across the red carpet. Actress Danielle Vasinova opted for a black and white polka dot printed dress on Tuesday.

Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård are among the jurors who will decide the Palme d'Or at this year's festival. Organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival in May. As previously announced, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is president of the jury.

Along with him, Moore, Zhao and Skarsgård, the jurors are: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Thynn Marchioness Of Bath Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair Gillian Anderson Emmett J. Scanlan Michelle Rodriguez Riley Keough Halsey Peter Jackson Palme D'or Demi Moore Chloé Zhao Stellan Skarsgård Park Chan-Wook Ruth Negga Laura Wandel Diego Céspedes Isaach De Bankolé Paul Laverty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shop the new Bath & Body Works Star Wars collection before it sells outA Grogu-inspired Bath & Body Works fragrance, Force Flow is 'quietly powerful,' fresh and fruity with notes of galactic green apple, salted lavender and cosmic sage.

Read more »

Emma Thynn Dazzles in Bold Yellow at the 79th Cannes Film FestivalThe Marchioness of Bath captures the spotlight at a Vanity Fair lunch in Cannes, while the festival honors director Peter Jackson and introduces its prestigious jury.

Read more »

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Stars at Cannes Film FestivalEmma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split and posed for pictures with Hollywood stars.

Read more »

Emma Thynn, Cannes Film Festival, and Meghan Markle ComparisonsEmma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made headlines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival when she attended a star-studded lunch hosted by Vanity Fair. She stood out in a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split, drawing comparisons to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The Marchioness also addressed the comparison in an interview, acknowledging her mixed heritage and being the only woman of colour in her position.

Read more »