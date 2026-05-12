Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split and posed for pictures with Hollywood stars.

Emma Thynn claimed the spotlight on Tuesday morning as Vanity Fair hosted a star-studded lunch on day one of the 79th Cannes Film Festival . Opting for a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split, the Marchioness of Bath showed off her toned legs shortly after arriving at the resort town's Carlton Beach Club.

With a strappy, plunging neckline, the elegant gown ensured she commanded the lion's share of attention while posing for pictures during her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France. Emma, 40, appeared to be without her husband, British peer Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, as she mingled with guests ahead of this year's annual celebration of film.

Onlookers have long accused Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle of copying the Marchioness, who also has a lifestyle programme, and like the Duchess, produces homemade jam from her Longleat estate. Comparisons between Emma and Meghan were also drawn in the latest season of reality TV show, Ladies Of London: The New Reign. Emma Thynn claimed the spotlight on Tuesday morning as Vanity Fair hosted a star-studded lunch on day one of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

In the opening scenes designer Lottie Kane brought up the Duchess while introducing the Marchioness to viewers.

'She is the first black woman to be married into an aristocratic family, and I think Meghan Markle tries to claim that, but it was actually Emma,' she said. 'I'm of mixed heritage, half-Nigerian, half-English,' added Emma, who became the Marchioness of Bath after her husband's father, Alexander Thynn, died in 2020. Greeting onlookers with a broad smile, the socialite stood out while lunching with an assortment of established Hollywood stars, among them former X Files star Gillian Anderson.

Emmett J. Scanlan, whose acting career began on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, was also in attendance after landing in Cannes for this year's film festival. On a busy day in the French town, stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Riley Keough and Halsey were among the first to arrive in anticipation of its launch on Tuesday evening. This year, the Cannes Film Festival will honor filmmaker Peter Jackson with an honorary Palme d'Or at the upcoming French festival.

Festival organizers announced Jackson as a recipient in March for what they hailed as 'a body of work that blends Hollywood blockbusters and films d'auteur with extraordinary artistic vision and technological audacity.

' The Lord of the Rings director, in a statement, called the honor 'one of the greatest privileges of my career. ' With a strappy, plunging neckline, Emma's elegant gown ensured she commanded the lion's share of attention while posing for pictures at Carlton Beach Club. Emma appeared to be without her husband, British peer Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, as she mingled with guests ahead of this year's annual celebration of film.

Opting for a daring gown in canary yellow dress with a thigh high split, the Marchioness of Bath showed off her toned legs shortly after arriving at the venue. Actresses Gillian Anderson, Jordan Coleman, Maika Monroe, Frida Gustavsson, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, and Paul Laverty were also in attendance on Tuesday morning





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Emma Thynn Marchioness Of Bath Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair Gillian Anderson Emmett J. Scanlan Michelle Rodriguez Riley Keough Halsey Peter Jackson Palme D'or Lord Of The Rings Hollywood Blockbusters Films D'auteur Extraordinary Artistic Vision Technological Audacity

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Emma Thynn Dazzles in Bold Yellow at the 79th Cannes Film FestivalThe Marchioness of Bath captures the spotlight at a Vanity Fair lunch in Cannes, while the festival honors director Peter Jackson and introduces its prestigious jury.

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