The Marchioness of Bath captures the spotlight at a Vanity Fair lunch in Cannes, while the festival honors director Peter Jackson and introduces its prestigious jury.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival commenced with a flourish of glamour and high fashion as the world's elite gathered on the French Riviera. Among the most striking figures was Emma Thynn , the Marchioness of Bath, who effortlessly commanded attention during a star-studded lunch hosted by Vanity Fair .

Choosing a bold and vibrant canary yellow gown, she made a powerful statement at the Carlton Beach Club. The dress, featuring a daring thigh-high split and a plunging strappy neckline, highlighted her toned physique and refined elegance. As she posed for photographers, her presence was undeniable, marking a triumphant public appearance in the south of France.

Although her husband, Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, was not seen by her side during the festivities, Emma navigated the social waters with grace, mingling with a variety of Hollywood luminaries and international guests. Beyond her fashion choices, Emma Thynn has frequently been a subject of public discourse due to her unique position within the British aristocracy.

As a woman of mixed Nigerian and English heritage, she holds a historic place as the first woman of color to be married into such a high-ranking aristocratic family. This distinction has occasionally led to comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Both women share a penchant for lifestyle programming and the traditional craft of producing homemade preserves from their respective estates.

These parallels were further highlighted in the reality television series Ladies Of London: The New Reign, where designer Lottie Kane pointed out that Emma was the true pioneer in this regard. Emma has spoken openly about the press attention surrounding her title, acknowledging the significance of her role and the visibility it brings to women of color in traditional British institutions. The Vanity Fair event was not just a showcase for fashion but a gathering of immense talent.

Emma was seen sharing the space with acclaimed actresses like Gillian Anderson and Jordan Coleman, as well as Emmett J. Scanlan, who transitioned from the soap opera Hollyoaks to the international stage. The air was thick with anticipation as other stars, including Michelle Rodriguez, Riley Keough, and Halsey, arrived to kick off the festivities. This year's festival carries a special weight as it celebrates the legendary career of filmmaker Peter Jackson.

The director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy will be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or, a tribute to his extraordinary artistic vision and his ability to blend massive Hollywood blockbusters with auteur cinema. Jackson, reflecting on his journey, recalled his humble beginnings at the festival in 1988 when he attempted to sell his first film, Bad Taste, and his triumphant return in 2002.

As the competition unfolds, the eyes of the cinematic world turn toward the prestigious jury tasked with awarding the Palme d'Or. Led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook, the nine-member panel is a diverse assembly of global talent. The jury includes high-profile figures such as Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, and Stellan Skarsgård, alongside Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga and Belgian filmmaker Laura Wandel.

Other notable members include Chilean director Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty. Together, they will deliberate on a selection of films that push the boundaries of storytelling and visual art. The combination of aristocratic glamour, celebrity presence, and cinematic excellence ensures that the 79th Cannes Film Festival remains a pinnacle of cultural significance, blending the allure of the red carpet with the serious pursuit of artistic innovation





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