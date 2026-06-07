Emma Stone's Performance in Poor Things Earns Her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award

Emma Stone's performance in the 2023 movie Poor Things has earned her numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. The film follows the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. The film received a Fresh score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere and has become a critical and commercial success.

In Poor Things , Emma Stone played the leading role of Bella Baxter, who gets resurrected from the dead after a mad scientist replaces her brain with her unborn fetus's brain.

For her performance in the 2023 movie, Stone won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. The film follows the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn.

Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Poor Things was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Tony McNamara writing the screenplay. It was based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name.

This served as the acclaimed filmmaker's second feature-length collaboration with Stone. The ensemble cast also included Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter, Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, and Kathryn Hunter as Swiney. The film received a Fresh score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere.

Stone's performance in the movie earned her numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. The film's success can be attributed to the talented cast and crew, as well as the thought-provoking and visually stunning storyline. The film's themes of equality, liberation, and self-discovery resonated with audiences worldwide, making it a critical and commercial success.

The film's cinematography, direction, and performances all contributed to its success, making it a standout film in the 2023 film release schedule. The film's impact on the film industry and popular culture is still being felt, with many considering it a classic of the genre. The film's influence can be seen in many of the films and TV shows that have been released in the years since its premiere.

The film's themes of equality, liberation, and self-discovery continue to resonate with audiences, making it a timeless classic. The film's success can be attributed to the talented cast and crew, as well as the thought-provoking and visually stunning storyline. The film's cinematography, direction, and performances all contributed to its success, making it a standout film in the 2023 film release schedule.

The film's impact on the film industry and popular culture is still being felt, with many considering it a classic of the genre. The film's influence can be seen in many of the films and TV shows that have been released in the years since its premiere





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Emma Stone Poor Things Academy Award Golden Globe Award Best Actress

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