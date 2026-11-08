Emma Stone Joins Druski In 'SNL' Hosting Debut

As Druksi made his 'Saturday Night Live' debut, he had some moral support from a friend with some experience.

Emmy Rossum On RAINN Ambassadorship, “Continuing The Conversation” About Sexual Violence After ‘Furious’ Role Christopher Nolan On DGA “Holding The Studios To Account” In Protecting Copyright From AI, Including Anti-AI Boilerplate In ‘The Odyssey’Saturday Night Live“I think you might have misread that in those scenes, because we weren’t love interests in the film,” said Stone.

“But now it is starting to make more sense why you kept looking at me like that for all those scenes. ”joined the cast of Universal’s baseball rom-com The Catch, also starring Stone, Chris Pine and SNL cast member Ashley Padilla.is about to water me down tonight, but no,” he promised.

Also read SNL Host Druski and Musical Guest The Strokes Air Nov 7 Live with Free Streaming Options

“They’re not holding me back from saying anything. ” But Druski admitted they did give him a few rules, including “no cussing” and “no whiteface,” to which he quipped, “I can’t promise that. ”hosting debut—marking the first content creator without a current movie or TV show to host the sketch comedy show—The Strokes served as musical guest for their fifth time.

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