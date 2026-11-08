Emma Stone Joins Druski During His ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

The Strokes served as musical guest.

He kicked off his first-ever monologue by acknowledging that his appearance marked the first time an online content creator will host the show.. Apparently, people are saying I’m the first internet content creator, social media influencer, only make you laugh on your phone, TikTok and YouTube and Instagram star to host this show,” he said.

“Woo. People say a lot of things about me, honestly. ”“Some people say I look like a lesbian. I don’t know how true that is,” Druski joked.

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“Some people say I’m on Ozempic. Could be lies, could be truth to that. ” The comedian recounted the growth his career has seen in recent years, noting, “I am living proof you can bet on yourself and make your dreams come true. ” He added, “I just finished filming my first ever movie with Emma Stone, and she is here right now!

” The Oscar winner then entered the stage, and the two recounted their time working on“Emma, what’s going on? I’m actually playing her love interest in the new movie that we just did,” he said. Stone responded, “Oh, I’m sorry. OK, yeah.

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I think you might have misread that in those scenes because we weren’t love interests in the film, but now it is actually starting to make more sense to me why you kept looking at me like that through all these scenes. ”He got his beginning in the industry via his online presence, where he built a name for himself performing sketches online.

Druski has since expanded his career into television (‘Nobody Wants This’ Stars Hint at Season 4 and Declare Timothy Simons “the Lead of the Show Now”