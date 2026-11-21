Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are joining a solo Miss Piggy film, penned by Cole Escola, marking their first collaborative acting venture.

The highly anticipated Miss Piggy solo feature film has reached a significant production milestone with the completion of its first script draft, according to updates confirmed in November 2026. This development brings two of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, into closer collaboration with the iconic Muppet character. The project marks a historic moment for the franchise, which has never before centered on a standalone movie for its most famous diva.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence will share screen time in this new venture, ending years of speculation about a potential collaboration between the two Oscar-winning stars. While initial rumors suggested they might portray the character, both actresses have clarified that Miss Piggy will play herself in a meta-narrative approach. Stone emphasized that casting a human actor as the Muppet would be an insult, noting that the character is too legendary for such an impersonation.

Also read ‘Miss Piggy’ Movie In Development With Cole Escola Writing, Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Producing

Cole Escola has been selected to pen the screenplay for this unique cinematic endeavor. Escola is known for bringing fresh creative voices and bold comedic sensibilities to their projects. The completion of the first draft signals that the project is moving swiftly from development toward production, with Lawrence confirming the status of the script earlier in 2026.

Miss Piggy, originally created by Jim Henson in 1974, remains one of the most recognizable icons in entertainment history. The role was famously performed by Star Wars legend Frank Oz for decades before Eric Jacobson took over the puppetry duties. This new solo film aims to expand the Muppets universe, leveraging the character's enduring global popularity and cultural significance.

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The collaboration between Stone and Lawrence adds a new layer of star power to the Miss Piggy franchise. Both actresses rose to international prominence in the 2010s through critically acclaimed roles but have never worked together before. This film represents their first collaborative venture, combining their talents in a way that has not been seen on the big screen previously.

Stone explicitly stated that she and Lawrence do not intend to impersonate Miss Piggy, reinforcing the meta-nature of the film. She joked that Miss Piggy would be storming out at the mere suggestion of someone else playing her, highlighting the character's larger-than-life personality. The actresses will contribute to the story as themselves or distinct characters, sharing the spotlight with the puppet.

No official release date has been announced for the Miss Piggy movie, but the progress on the script suggests production may begin soon. The Muppets franchise continues to evolve, finding new ways to engage modern audiences while honoring its rich history. This solo outing aims to give the beloved character the dedicated spotlight she has long deserved within the family of iconic Muppets.

The announcement has generated significant interest among fans who have followed the project since its initial revelation. Lawrence first hinted at the film's existence, sparking widespread discussion about which stars would join the cast. The confirmation of the script's completion validates the early excitement and indicates a robust creative foundation for the upcoming feature.

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Industry observers note that this project represents a bold creative endeavor for both the studio and the talent involved. By centering the narrative on Miss Piggy while integrating top-tier Hollywood stars, the film aims to bridge generational gaps in audience appeal. The unique premise of a meta-narrative approach allows for innovative storytelling that respects the character's legacy.

As development continues, the focus remains on delivering a high-quality cinematic experience that honors the Muppets' comedic traditions. The involvement of established stars like Stone and Lawrence ensures significant attention for the release. Fans can expect a film that balances humor, heart, and the distinctive charm that has made Miss Piggy a timeless icon in popular culture.