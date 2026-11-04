Emma Stone Five Oscar-Worthy Performances That Never Won

Analyzing five specific film roles by Emma Stone that delivered masterclass acting yet missed the Academy Award trophy, highlighting her versatility across genres.

Emma Stone stands as one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, yet her trophy case contains only two Academy Awards for Best Actress. Despite a career filled with critical darlings and box office hits, many of her most nuanced portrayals have gone unrecognized by the Academy voters. Her wins came for her roles in 'La La Land' and ' Poor Things', leaving a significant gap between her artistic output and her official accolades.

Cruella Con Artist Performance

The 2021 prequel 'Cruella' showcased Stone in a role that revitalized the villain archetype for a new generation. She portrays Estella, a resourceful con artist in 1970s London who evolves into the infamous Cruella de Vil. Her performance balances sharp wit with genuine pathos, particularly in her complex relationship with her adoptive mother, the Baroness.

Also read Emma Roberts Is in a New League Debuting Trading Card Business With Husband Cody John

Stone captures the character's transformation from a scrappy street urchin to a high-fashion mogul with meticulous physicality. The film required her to navigate a tonal shift from comedy to drama, a task she handles with effortless grace. Critics noted that her magnetic screen presence carried the entire production, making the villain's descent into madness both terrifying and sympathetic.

The Favourite Baroque Complexity

In Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 historical drama 'The Favourite', Stone played Abigail Masham, a servant who rises to power through manipulation. The film is set in the court of Queen Anne, where political intrigue and personal vendettas drive the narrative forward. Stone's character is a master of deception, using her wit to navigate the treacherous waters of royal politics.

Advertisement

Her performance is characterized by a subtle cruelty that contrasts with the more overt aggression of her co-stars. Stone brings a chaotic energy to the role, often breaking the fourth wall or engaging in absurd behavior that highlights the film's satirical tone. The Academy overlooked her nomination for Best Supporting Actress, despite her pivotal role in the film's success.

Kinds of Kindness Triple Role

The 2024 anthology 'Kinds of Kindness' features Stone in three distinct segments, each showcasing a different facet of her range. In the first segment, she plays an employee trapped in a suffocating workplace hierarchy. The second segment casts her as a wife returning from a mysterious disappearance at sea.

The final segment presents her as a member of a cult attempting to resurrect the dead. Stone's ability to disappear into these vastly different characters is nothing short of miraculous. Each portrayal requires a unique physical and emotional vocabulary, which she delivers with precision. The film's fragmented structure allows her to demonstrate her chameleon-like abilities on full display.

Battle of the Sexes Tennis Icon

Stone's portrayal of Billie Jean King in the 2017 film 'Battle of the Sexes' remains one of her most physically demanding roles. The biopic chronicles the famous tennis match against Bobby Riggs, a event that transcended sports to become a cultural phenomenon. Stone underwent rigorous training to replicate King's playing style and mannerisms.

Advertisement

Her performance captures the quiet strength and resilience of the tennis legend. Stone conveys the pressure of representing a movement for gender equality while maintaining her athletic prowess. The film highlights her ability to portray historical figures with authenticity and depth, earning her widespread critical praise despite the lack of a Best Actress nomination.

Men in Black International Agent

In the 2019 spin-off 'Men in Black International', Stone takes on the role of Agent M, a high-ranking member of the secret organization. The film required her to balance action sequences with comedic timing in a franchise known for its quips. She plays a seasoned agent who mentors a rookie operative in the field.

Stone's performance brings a sense of authority and charm to the character. She handles the comedic beats with ease, often delivering punchlines with perfect timing. Her chemistry with co-star Chris Hemsworth adds warmth to the film's often silly premise. Despite the film's mixed reception, Stone's presence elevates the material, showcasing her versatility in a blockbuster setting.