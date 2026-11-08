Emma Stone Crashes Druski’s ‘SNL’ Monologue in Hilarious Fashion

The two are co-starring in the upcoming comedy movie “The Catch,” directed by Stone’s husband Dave McCary.

. The sketch-comedy show had tapped its first exclusively digital creator to serve as its master of ceremonies, marking its first major foray into the creator space.

And the 32-year-old social media sensation addressed it all head-on in his monologue.

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“It is a dream to be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’” exclaimed Druski. “Apparently, people are saying I’m the first internet-content-creator-social-media-influencer-only-make-you-laugh-on-your-phone-TikTok-and-YouTube-and-Instagram star to host this show. People say a lot of things about me, honestly. Some people say I look like a lesbian.

I don’t know how true that is. Some people say I’m on Ozempic — could be lies, could be truth to that.

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Sylvester Stallone Says Daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ Casting Is ‘Of Course’ Nepotism: ‘Obviously We Let Them Have Every Advantage’ Sylvester Stallone Defends AI After His Pitch for a 'Half Human, Half AI' Movie Ignited Outrage: 'You Get Blasted' by Hollywood but 'I Would Take That Risk'“It is an honor to be on the same stage as so many legends before me,” he said.

“And I am living proof that you can bet on yourself and make your dreams come true. I just finished filming my first ever movie withThen, out came the two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, his co-star in the upcoming Universal Pictures comedy “The Catch,” directed by Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, a former segment director and writer for “SNL. ”“Oh, that… I’m sorry. OK,” Stone stammered.

“I think you might have misread that in those scenes because we weren’t love interested in the film, but now it is starting to make more sense to me why you were looking at me like that through all those scenes.

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