Emma Russini Set for Commentary Comeback with BetUS-Sponsored YouTube Show

Former Athletic reporter Emma Russini is returning to sports media as a commentator rather than an insider to rebuild her reputation, launching a new YouTube program funded by betting company BetUS after a delayed premiere attracted record viewership.

A source exclusively told Page Six Russini was advised to return to the industry as a commentator in her attempt to restore her reputation after “Advisers close to Russini were quite suggestive that coming back in the role of commentator is a smarter long-term and short-term decision than coming back as an insider,” the source told us of Russini – who is known for breaking NFL news stories.

“If you’re going to go back, you have to go back as a ‘voice’ more than an insider,” the source added. “If she’s going to go back to football, navigate her into a role where she’s going to be respected. ”the former “Athletic” reporter is pursuing, as a source exclusively told Page Six, “There are other opportunities for her. This is the first of a couple of opportunities she is in the process of taking.

Also read Dianna Russini's cringe podcast debut raises questions about the viability of her comeback

”, as the company is not allowed to operate in the US – but the decision was made to allow her to “create and craft the program she wanted to make. ” “That seems to be the future of what sports media is going to look like moving forward,” the insider theorized.

“These properties like BetUS, it seems what they’re really basically saying is you can do what you want to do on YouTube – we’re just the funding behind it. ”“Advisers close to Russini were quite suggestive that coming back in the role of commentator is a smarter long-term and short-term decision than coming back as an insider,” the source told Page Six.

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The comeback got off to a rocky start, as the episode got delayed by close to an hour because the website had to work on “adding capacity,” a source told us at the time.

“Well… you broke it. 😅 The premiere of The Russini Report drew a record-breaking audience today! We’re adding more seats so everyone gets in. Stay with us!

We’ll be back shortly. 🙏. ” “Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I want to be moving forward and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present,” Russini said at the start of the show.

Another set of photos was released by Page Six showing Russini and Vrabel close at the Tribeca Tavern on March 10, 2020.

“It gave me so much perspective that I didn’t even know I needed,” she continued. “I’ve also had a lot of long conversations with people all around football. You know, some were about the game and others were just about life to the people who picked up the phone and checked in and offered both encouragement and honest advice, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

” “Those conversations helped me find my way back to the work I love and back to myself, right here, hosting the show. ” Russini added that her passion for covering the NFL has “never been stronger. ” Guests on the episode included Damon Amendolara – who actually discussed memes involving Vrabel and Russini – Philadelphia radio host Spike Eskin and legendary coach Bill Parcells.

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In response to the Sedona photos taken in March, Russini and Vrabel insisted to Page Six at the time that they were joined on the trip by friends. But multiple eyewitnesses insisted to Page Six that they were alone.a year – that the “media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process the Athletic is trying to complete. ”“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six at the time of publication.

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"Advisers close to Russini were quite suggestive that coming back in the role of commentator is a smarter long-term and short-term decision than coming back as an insider,” the source told Page Six. Another set of photos was released by Page Six showing Russini and Vrabel close at the Tribeca Tavern on March 10, 2020.