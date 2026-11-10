Emma Ruscoe Cares for Husband Simon, Diagnosed With Early-Onset Alzheimer's

Emma Ruscoe of Solihull describes caring full time for her husband Simon, 62, who has early-onset Alzheimer's, and the long struggle to get a diagnosis.

Every night at nine o'clock, Emma Ruscoe, 58, puts her husband Simon, 62, to bed in their home in Solihull, West Midlands. Simon was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's six years ago, and Emma is now his full-time carer. Her account describes how the condition first appeared on a family holiday to Greece in 2016 and how long it took for the signs to be taken seriously.

Emma first noticed that Simon's memory was slipping during that 2016 trip. The couple were out exploring on a sunny day when they discussed what their two teenage sons, Alex and Ollie, might eat for lunch back at the villa. Within seconds, Simon asked Emma what the boys would have for lunch, and the question led to a heated argument.

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Early Warning Signs on a Greek Holiday

Emma's first clear sign of trouble came in Greece in 2016, when Simon repeated a question he had just heard answered. She recalls telling him that they had only just discussed the lunch plans, but Simon insisted they had not. Emma says this was not the only warning sign on that trip, as Simon also struggled during family board and card games.

Emma says Simon had always been ultra-competitive and would usually win every game the family played. On the Greek holiday, however, he could not even take part. At the time, Emma attributed the changes to the stress of Simon's job in IT.

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Back home in Solihull, Emma watched her husband closely over the following months. Despite working in adult social care herself, she did not initially consider dementia, because Simon was only 51 at the time. His forgetfulness continued, and a frightening car journey, in which Simon was driving and repeatedly forgot the route, prompted Emma to seek medical help.

Repeated Dismissals From Medical Staff

Emma says the main obstacle was Simon's age, as medical staff were reluctant to assess a man so young for dementia. In 2018, with his symptoms worsening, Simon was accepted to an NHS Memory Clinic. Emma claims the family was simply fobbed off there.

Emma recalls that no tests were carried out at the clinic. The family spoke with a psychologist, who told them Simon was stressed, and a letter later stated categorically that Simon did not have dementia. Some clinicians and people close to Emma also suggested she might be imagining the changes, possibly because menopause symptoms such as brain fog were affecting her judgement.

To document Simon's behaviour, Emma began keeping a diary. She remembers sending him to Tesco with a shopping list, only for him to return with a number of bizarre items she had not asked for. Simon, however, insisted he had bought everything on the list.

It was not until May 2019, when Emma again took Simon to see a doctor, that the signs of cognitive decline were finally identified. Eight months later, in early 2020, Simon was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 55. Emma describes the diagnosis as both devastating and a relief, because it meant the family could finally access help.

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Full-Time Care Routine at Home

Simon stopped working in 2021 as his symptoms progressed. He still recognises his family and appears at ease in their presence, but his cognitive abilities have declined significantly. Emma says he still speaks to her, although his words are often impossible to make sense of.

Four days a week, Simon attends a day centre. On the other days, Emma and the couple's sons, Alex, now 29, and Ollie, 25, care for him at home. Alex is recently engaged and lives a seven-minute drive away, while Ollie still lives at home with his parents.

Emma says the family shares every task, including personal care and toileting. She explains that without this help she could never have a break. Emma still sees friends from time to time, for trips to the theatre or short holidays, but arranging constant care for Simon takes weeks of organisation.

The couple first met in 1992 through a mutual friend, when Simon had stunning blue eyes and a wicked sense of humour. They married two years later, and Emma says the memories of those years can be painful. She admits she cannot look at photographs very often and that thoughts of the future they had planned together leave her feeling low.