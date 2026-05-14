Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunite after contentious split

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunited seven years after their messy split, involving an arrest regarding an alleged domestic violence incident. They attended the Disney Advertising Upfront event in New York City, where they were seen working together again with their castmates.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunited seven years after they called off their engagement in a contentious split. They were seen standing next to each other at the Disney Advertising Upfront event in New York City .

The once-engaged exes were joined by their castmates but appeared tense during their public reunion. Roberts had a smile on her face but Peters looked tense. Not much else has been revealed about the forthcoming season of American Horror Story, with additional cast members expected. Roberts and Peters have been frequent collaborators with Murphy





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