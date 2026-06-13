Emma Raducanu Upsets Iva Jovic to Reach Queen's Club Final

Emma Raducanu won two matches in one day, including an upset win over Iva Jovic.

After rain delays resulted in a rushed schedule, several players had to play doubleheaders at the HSBC Championships over the past two days.

After Katie Boulter picked upFirst up, Raducanu beat qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova in a straight-sets quarterfinal victory: 6-3, 7-5. The match was paused once again for another weather day and a medical timeout as Raducanu received treatment on her left thigh after a fall. Still, Raducanu was able to put away Rakhimova without a decider.

However, Raducanu's celebration was less ferocious as a leg injury cast doubt on her ability to play another match later in the day. Still, the one-time Grand Slam champion soaked in the moment in front of her home crowd. Raducanu credited adrenaline and the home crowd for keeping her going after slipping on the grass court.

"Yeah, it was tough take that fall. I felt like I was in a pretty good spot in the match and on grass, these things can happen. I found it pretty tough to regroup, but I'm really proud of how I did that in the end, with the help of you guys, so thank you.

"Not only did the unseeded Raducanu play, but she also upset the sixth-seeded Iva Jovic in straight sets during their semifinal showdown: 6-2, 6-2. The match last just over 90 minutes, and an exhausted Raducanu wrote on the television camera, "Made it to Sunday Funday! Thank you.

" "To come through two really tough matches today, and make it to the final here, means everything," Raducanu told thesocial media team. "So, I really want to thank you for your support and hope you can give me support for one more tomorrow. Thanks! The only downside to Raducanu's day is that her friend and compatriot Boulter lost to Donna Vekić on the other side of the draw.

So, Raducanu will face Vekic for the first time on Sunday in the final. This marks Raducanu's first grass court final and third tour-level final of her career. Of course, she won the 2020 U.S. Open and reached the 2026 Transylvania Open final in March, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea . Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 42 with a singles record of 11-9.

Vekić is the World No. 76 with a 24-13 record after advancing through the qualifiers. The championship match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can watch or stream it on the Tennis Channel. Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide.

From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.





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