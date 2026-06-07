Emma Myers Shines in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2

Emma Myers' performance in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 has received widespread acclaim, with the show earning a near-perfect 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, based on Holly Jackson's popular book trilogy, has become a quiet global hit, ranking as one of the top ten most-streamed shows on Netflix worldwide.

Although her filmography is still small, Emma Myers has already proven herself to be one of the most exciting young actors working today. At just 24 years old, the actress has already been part of plenty of well-received projects, from featuring alongside Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and more in 2023's Family Switch, and as Angie Blackburn in Jeffrey A. Smith's 100% Rotten Tomatoes -scored Southern Gospel, to starring in the near-billion-dollar box office smash A Minecraft Movie, and, of course, as the beloved Enid Sinclair in Netflix 's Wednesday.

However, it is in a British murder-mystery series that Myers has been able to show off her talents best so far, with its recent return arguably boasting her finest performance yet in a burgeoning career. Of course, we're talking about the cozy series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, based on Holly Jackson's popular book trilogy, which debuted its second season in late May.

Pip Fitz-Amobi and the rest of the gang returned for a darker second season and have already received plenty of acclaim. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 has earned a near-perfect 92% score from critics, with reviewers praising Myers' performance and the show's changes that elevate the narrative and heighten the stakes.

In Jasneet Singh's review for Collider, she was full of plenty of praise for the series, saying, Season 2 has forged its identity and hit a stride that elicits more excitement for the future of Pip's story. The world seemingly agrees, as A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 has become a quiet global hit.

At the time of writing, the mystery series is one of the ten most-streamed shows on Netflix worldwide, and even ranks as high as second in several countries





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Emma Myers A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2 Netflix Rotten Tomatoes

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