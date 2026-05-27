Emma Heming Willis Says Husband Bruce Is ‘Supported and Loved’ As She Updates on His Health

The mother of two also opened up about her brain health journey and creating her company, Make Time Wellness.

While caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, who is living with dementia, Emma Heming Willis has learned many important lessons about self-care, and she’s determined to pass on her knowledge to other women.

Heming Willis, co-founder of Make Time Wellness, stopped by Studio 1A May 27 to speak about her efforts to help other women prioritize their brain health.

“We’re doing well. My husband is supported and loved. We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” she said.with primary progressive aphasia, a condition that causes people to gradually lose the ability to communicate and understand others. There is no cure or treatment, But even with the demands of caregiving for her husband, Heming Willis said she makes it a priority to take care of herself.

“What I’ve learned is that it’s so important to care for ourselves. If we’re not caring for ourselves, how can we care for the people that we love in our lives? ” she said. , “one in five women will get Alzheimer’s versus one in 10 men,” she explained.

“At Make Time Wellness, we’re really having an empowering conversation that there are actually actionable things that we can do today to support our brain tomorrow. ” Heming Willis said she was inspired to start her company after experiencing “a crazy amount of brain fog” a few years ago.

“I went to my doctor. I was telling him my symptoms, and he basically dismissed me saying, ‘You know what? You’re stressed. You’re not sleeping enough.

You have mommy brain. Don’t worry, you’re going to be just fine. ’ And I remember leaving and thinking that wasn’t the answer that I wanted,” she recalled. Afterward, Heming Willis visited a brain health specialist who encouraged her to change her lifestyle to better support her brain.in September about caregiving and her family, sharing that the way she communicates with her husband has had to change.

“For us, now, our communication is different, but our connection is very much intact,” she said at the time. “ is doing remarkably well the amount of love and care that we have supporting him. ”JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP via Getty ImagesBefore His Death, Eric Dane Said ALS Was ‘A Hard Thing’ For Him and His Loved Ones to Live With





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