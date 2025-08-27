Emma Heming Willis Gives Emotional Update on Bruce Willis's Health Journey With Frontotemporal Dementia

Emma Heming Willis opens up about the challenges of living with Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia, sharing poignant details about his declining health and the family's journey through this difficult time.

Emma Heming Willis , wife of action star Bruce Willis , shared a heartbreaking update on his health in an interview with ABC News. Willis, who retired from acting in 2022 due to health concerns, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia ( FTD ), a neurodegenerative disease affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Heming Willis described the impact of the diagnosis on the family, emphasizing that while her husband remains physically active and in good health overall, his cognitive decline is undeniable. \ Heming Willis revealed that Willis's language abilities have been gradually deteriorating, forcing them to adapt and find new ways to communicate. She shared poignant details about the early signs of his condition, noting a shift from his usual talkativeness and engagement to a noticeable withdrawal. A childhood stutter reappeared, and he began struggling to find the right words. \ Heming Willis recalled the initial alarm and fear she felt as she witnessed these changes in her husband's personality, describing a stark contrast to the warm and affectionate man she knew. While tears welled in her eyes as she spoke, Heming Willis expressed gratitude for the fleeting moments where she sees glimpses of her husband's former self. \ Committed to raising awareness about FTD, Heming Willis shared her experience of the initial diagnosis, feeling overwhelmed and confused. She emphasized the importance of seeking information and support for families navigating similar challenges. Heming Willis is releasing a book on caregiving in September, hoping to offer guidance and comfort to others facing similar circumstances





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruce Willis Frontotemporal Dementia FTD Emma Heming Willis Health Condition Neurodegenerative Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shares emotional update on Bruce Willis' healthWillis' family shared publicly in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one's personality and may cause behavioral changes.

Read more »

Emma Heming Willis Opens Up About Husband Bruce Willis’ Dementia in Upcoming ABC SpecialThe model and entrepreneur spoke with Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of her new book advocating for caregivers.

Read more »

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis opens up about being his caregiver, need for more supportThe 'Die Hard' actor was diagnosed with dementia nearly three years ago.

Read more »

Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' 'Brain Is Failing Him' Amid DementiaEmma Heming Willis choked back tears discussing husband Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia and its impact on his brain and communication

Read more »

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shares update on actor's health, her advocacy for caregiversHeming Willis is the author of a new book, 'The Unexpected Journey.'

Read more »

Emma Heming Willis shares reaction to Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis in new interview with Diane SawyerHeming Willis shared her family's story with Diane Sawyer in a new ABC special.

Read more »