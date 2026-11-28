The Stars and Stripes emphatically booked their place in the showpiece event on Friday night.

U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes is putting the pressure on her squad to close the “gap” to Spain and Japan following the Stars and Stripes’ triumph in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals.

All eyes were on the reigning Olympic gold medalists when they faced off with El Salvador on Friday. Not only was theplaying for a place in the semifinals, but it also needed to win to book its spot in Brazil next summer at the 2027 Women’s World Cup. , and they soon showed why. The hosts romped their way to a 8–0 victory, in which Ashley Sanchez bagged a hat trick and five other players got on the scoresheet.

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The USWNT will now play Jamaica in the semifinals on Tuesday, a match that has Hayes’s full attention.