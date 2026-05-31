Emma Corrin Wants Cassandra Nova Back as a Sibling Comedy with Professor X

Emma Corrin, who played Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, expresses desire to reprise the role in a comedic bonding film with Professor X, urging fans to make it happen.

MCU star Emma Corrin has revealed they would love to bring back their iconic dead villain, with a comedic twist. Corrin, who received an Emmy nomination for their performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the hit historical drama The Crown, appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as supervillain Cassandra Nova .

The hit MCU movie was another huge success, earning more than $1.3 billion, and Corrin's Cassandra was a memorable villainess who died in Deadpool & Wolverine's epic conclusion. In an interview with Variety, for their upcoming movie Pride & Prejudice, Corrin revealed their desire to bring Cassandra back from the dead, but to do so with a more comedic element.

Corrin spoke about the desire for Cassandra to be part of a sibling bonding film with in-universe brother Professor X, and urged the internet to make it happen! Check out Corrin's comments below when asked if they would ever want to reprise the role: I absolutely would, 100%. I think her story is not over. I would like to see a Professor X and Cassandra Nova bonding film - a sibling comedy like Step Brothers.

Make it happen! Internet, do your thing! Corrin's comments might be a little tongue-in-cheek, but they also illustrate the huge breadth in storytelling and character arcs that the MCU provides. Undoubtedly, pairing her with Xavier would make for an unlikely pairing, and the humor this would provide would be similar to the pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Of course, just because something can happen, does not mean that it will happen, or even that it should. The MCU is vast and sprawling, and while the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag in terms of movie quality, there is no question Deadpool & Wolverine was a return to form for the MCU, and showed that there is still life in the Deadpool franchise.

Cassandra's sibling link to Charles Xavier is something that in and of itself could be explored over the course of an entire movie, so there is certainly scope to bring the character back in some capacity. However, much will depend on the direction the MCU chooses to take following the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and sequel Secret Wars, and what Phase Seven holds.

The fact that Corrin is keen to return should leave the door open for Cassandra to be brought back in the future if there is a story worth telling. It might be a long shot, but in the MCU nothing should be ruled out, and if an opportunity arises, and Corrin's scheduling aligns, the MCU bringing Cassandra back from the dead could be a very real possibility.

This potential resurrection would not only delight fans but also open up new narrative avenues for the MCU's mutant-centric storylines. The interplay between Cassandra and Professor X, given their complex history in the comics, could provide rich material for both drama and comedy.

Moreover, such a project would further integrate the X-Men characters into the broader MCU, a process that has been ongoing since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. With the Multiverse Saga continuing to unfold, there are multiple dimensions and timelines where Cassandra Nova could exist without contradicting her apparent death.

The creative team behind Deadpool & Wolverine has shown a willingness to subvert expectations, and a sibling comedy featuring two of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel universe could be a fresh and exciting addition to the franchise. While no official plans have been announced, the internet buzz generated by Corrin's remarks might just be enough to plant the seed in Marvel Studios' minds.

As the MCU evolves, the possibility of bringing back beloved characters in unexpected ways remains one of its most compelling features. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely for any hints of Cassandra Nova's return in future projects





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