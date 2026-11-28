The “Pride and Prejudice” press tour is underway

has been putting their stamp on period dressing—with a tailored Chanel suit from Matthieu Blazy’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, a frayed high-neck Talia Byre jacket with an exposed corset under-layer, and more statement sets.

Yesterday, this meant turning to Schiaparelli. For a day of London press , Corrin and stylistThe actor’s olive velvet jacket, designed as part of Daniel Roseberry’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection for Schiaparelli, featured strong shoulders and a tailored fit, with beaded trompe-l’oeil embroidery forming florals and the signature “measuring tape” motif.

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Part of the creative director’s broader exploration of the house’s archives, it was inspired by aPaired with a matching clutch and mules, Corrin’s ensemble veered away from the straight-up method dressing we’ve come to expect from red-carpet appearances and press tours. Rather, with its rich jewel-tone velvet and heavy beaded appliqués, the piece referenced the ornate fashions of Regency England in more subtle ways, mirroring the moody hues of an old Austenian library or the decadent floral embroidery seen on needlework of the time.