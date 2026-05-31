Emma Corrin Open to Reprising Cassandra Nova in MCU: 'Her Story's Not Over'

Emma Corrin, who played Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed interest in returning to the role despite her character's apparent demise. Corrin suggests a Professor X and Cassandra Nova film and praises the cast and crew for making their transition into the franchise comfortable.

Emma Corrin , known for their role as Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , has expressed interest in reprising their character despite her apparent demise in the previous film.

The MCU has a history of bringing back characters thought to be gone for good, such as Thanos, Loki, and Red Skull, using narrative loopholes and creative storytelling. Nova was seemingly erased from existence when the heroes combined to destroy the Time Ripper, but Corrin believes her story is far from over.

In an interview with Variety, Corrin revealed they would be open to returning as Cassandra, even suggesting a Professor X and Cassandra Nova bonding film, akin to a sibling comedy like 'The Parent Trap'. Corrin admitted feeling like an imposter when they first joined the cast, opposite established stars like Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Chris Evans.

However, they praised the cast and director Shawn Levy for making the transition into the massive production feel like a 'playground'. Cassandra's return could provide the opportunity to explore the unfinished business between her and Professor X, a story that was left untapped in the comics.

While Sir Patrick Stewart's future as Professor X looks uncertain, the next actor to play the younger Charles could potentially cross paths with a variant of Corrin's Cassandra, a stunt casting move that Marvel has employed successfully in the past





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