Emma Chamberlain, Wesley Wang, Aryna Sabalenka and other top YouTubers touted new shows as YouTube hosted an upfronts-like event in Hollywood.

, tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka, musician and comedian Morgan Jay, chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Ina Garten and comedians Lilly Singh and Grace Reiter. Amazon CEO Says Prime Video Is Profitable and Generates 'Tens of Billions of Dollars' Annually; Content Spending Grew 7% in Q3 to $5.9 Billion Downey opened the hourlong presentation by stating the obvious — the definition of television has changed.

He noted that the first Academy Awards was held in the same ballroom where a few hundred creators, influencers and journalists gathered. The studio system that defined who got on the air and into the multiplexes is under reconstruction.

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“Today, the studio are the creators who are in this room. They own the studio. The creators decide what gets to be shown and they have an unbreakable connection with the fans and people that want to watch their content,” Downey, who is president of Americas and global partners for Google. Of course, the sales pitch wasn’t far behind.

The event was designed to warm up deals for big stars such as Chamberlain, Sabalenka and Wang as well as rising stars.

“Brands and creators were built to be together,” Downey said. “They speak a language of trust and resonance. ” Sean Downey, president of Google, touted a “new era” of entertainment unfolding on YouTube, which energizes the world of the creator economy. The streaming pipeline controlled by YouTube also facilitates all the new dimensions of the digital economy, from second screen activity and community building to supporting vertical media, microdramas, e-commerce and livestream events.

The event was hosted by Scott Evans, the former “Access Hollywood” co-host who has seen his YouTube business blossom with the success of hisYouTube unleashed a slew of trailers and teasers for shows rolling out through the end of the year and into the first quarter. Evans is getting a “House Guest” spinoff series that will find him traveling to visit homes in exotic locations, starting in January with a trek to Lagos, Nigeria.

The list of projects includes a filmmaking competition series “Absolute Cinema,” which puts contestants through a seven-day filmmaking boot camp with Wang in the hopes of winning $100,000 to fund their films. Multihyphenate comedian Grace Reiter has a new movie parody, “Twilight ,” a follow on the success of her “Hunger Games ” parody released in 2025.

Nick DiGiovanni | “Chef”Chef Nick DiGiovanni, the creator behind the world’s largest food YouTube channel, launches Chef — a new series from his production company, Knife Drop Studios. After reaching billions of viewers through his global culinary adventures and step-by-step recipes , DiGiovanni is now turning the camera solely toward fellow professional chefs, offering an unfiltered look inside kitchens around the globe.

From Michelin-starred restaurants and hidden street food gems showcased in full-length episodes, to POV recipes in short-form episodes, Chef puts viewers in the shoes of the people behind the scenes, offering a unique, captivating perspective for everyone from the culinary obsessed to the simply curious. You can view the first full-length episode, “Inside the World’s #1 Pizza Restaurant” now, only on YouTube, along with the first short-form POV episode, “Butter Chicken Shawarma.

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” New short-form POV episodes will debut daily across Nick’s newly-launched @Chef channel with full-length episodes rolling out throughout 2026-27 exclusively on YouTube. Music Therapy is an original YouTube series developed and produced by viral comedian and musician Morgan Jay and Ty Stafford of Austin-based creative agency Hello Party, financed by Live Nation Studios.

In each episode, Jay plays musical therapist to a celebrity guest, blending unscripted conversation and improv with live songwriting before the pair close with an original song they create together. The result lands somewhere between a talk show, a comedy special and a live concert. The first season features Kam Patterson, Ron Funches, Mara Wilson, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Yung Gravy, Matt Friend, Abbey Romeo, Mark Smalls, Tony Jefferson, ASHBY, Josh Johnson and Mandal Mann.

Music Therapy was created by Morgan Jay and Ty Stafford and is directed by Stafford. Brooke Schley serves as showrunner and co-writes the series with Jay. Executive producers are Graham Sicalowski, Robin Rapino, Stella Bulochnikov, Brooke Schley and Matt Sadeghian. Watch the series trailer here.

Emma Chamberlain doesn’t like waiting in line — and wants to understand more about people who do. In this new ongoing series, what starts as an investigation of New York City’s most frequented lines unspools into a thoughtful and expansive meditation on subcultures, fandoms, and what makes our modern world tick.

At once whimsical, profound and provocative, and underpinned by Emma’s singular POV, What Are You Waiting For? is a hilarious cultural commentary that not only asks what people are waiting for — but why. The series is executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Joe Lewis, with Amplify Pictures serving as the co-studio and production company.

Comedian, writer, and actor Grace Reiter is expanding her comedic universe with Twilight , her second unscripted parody film. Reiter first made waves with her viral sketches and The Hunger Games , which launched on YouTube in November 2025 and has garnered more than 18 million views.

Now, alongside her work on SNL and her Netflix series Minimum Wage, Reiter brings her signature blend of spontaneous comedy, sharp satire, and irreverent humor to one of the most iconic franchises of a generation. Twilight is produced by But Better Productions. Grace Reiter serves as director with Andie Schlenker and Anderson Appleby as producers, and Cindy Schlenker as co-producer. Watch the teaser trailer here.

“Response” | New short film premieres early 2027 in collaboration across the Wesley Wang and Jason RodeloYouTube channels In this new sci-fi horror short film, a routine welfare check at a remote desert preserve turns terrifying when four park rangers discover an otherworldly presence inside a woman’s tent, leaving the youngest ranger separated from his own body. Response is produced by Wesley Wang Media with Jason Rodelo serving as director and writer.

A new six-episode, interactive murder-mystery series that puts viewers in the role of detective, with $100,000 on the line for the first person to crack the case. Told through found footage, digital breadcrumbs and hidden clues woven throughout each episode, the mystery unfolds over six weeks on YouTube, challenging viewers to pause, rewind, decode and collaborate to uncover the truth. The first viewer to correctly solve the case wins $100,000!

Extract 14 is directed and written by Wesley Wang and produced by Wesley Wang Media. A new series where ten aspiring filmmakers, chosen from thousands of internet strangers, are brought to New York for an immersive, seven-day filmmaking bootcamp where they’ll compete for $100,000 to bring their dream movie to life.

Guided by filmmaker Wesley Wang and a panel of Hollywood industry experts, contestants will take on every stage of the filmmaking process, culminating in a red carpet premiere where the viewers get the final say in choosing the grand prize winner. Absolute Cinema is produced by Wesley Wang Media. She’s the most dominant tennis player on the planet; and the world can’t look away. Aryna Sabalenka has spent years letting us watch her win.

Now cameras follow her everywhere press passes don’t go. A Gucci ambassador designing her own $250K diamond necklace, a bride-to-be planning a wedding while living out of a suitcase for 300+ days a year, a daughter flying home to Belarus between slams, Aryna is building an empire in real time with the whole world watching.

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From UltraBoom Media, the creators of OFF DAY, a team led by Producers and Creatives from Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Aryna’s Arena: Unfiltered is an evolution and expansion of Aryna Sabalenka’s YouTube series . It is a docu-reality series that lives inside her world, on the court, on the road, and everywhere in between, capturing the brand meetings and dress fittings, the late nights with her fiance, and the quiet hotel room moments where she finally gets to just be herself.

Raw and glamorous with the playfulness that is uniquely Aryna, this is an unfiltered voyeuristic portrait of power, identity, chaos, and the chosen family around her that makes it all possible. | New series now streaming, with new episodes rolling out this winter Track Star* is a music-driven digital show hosted by Jack Coyne that brings artists and fans together.

Expanding on its popular on-the-street game and Track Star Podcast, Track Star Tonight is a new, intimate live performance series featuring emerging and established artists in front of a small audience, blending live music, storytelling, and artist discovery. Following performances from artists including Remi Wolf, Kings of Leon, The Womack Sisters, Medium Build, and Florence Road, the series will continue to release new performances and collaborations through the end of 2026 and into 2027.

Track Star* is produced by Public Opinion Corporation and created by Jack Coyne, Kieran Coyne and Henry Kornaros. | New special premieres November 25 at 6:00am ET On November 25, Happy Hour will air a special Thanksgiving episode featuring past guests and friends of Ina, including Bobby Flay, Seth Meyers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennifer Garner and, of course, Jeffrey.

Ina and her friends will answer listener questions, share Thanksgiving memories, and offer hosting tips to get you inspired before the big day. Happy Hour is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Ina Garten serves as host with Jenna Weiss Berman, Ali Jaffe Ramis and Deborah Davis as executive producers. Kate Tyler is contributing producer, with Jules Natt as producer and Mica Pollan Bahn as associate producer.

Watch the series trailer here. | New episode premieres November 27 Access Granted is a cinematic documentary series that takes cameras to the world’s most secretive places, putting audiences inside demanding missions that have never been seen before. In an upcoming episode, host Sam Eckholm joins the Royal Air Force Red Arrows as Britain’s legendary aerial display team crosses the Atlantic to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, going behind the scenes with the pilots, the engineers, and the crew.

Then he straps into the back seat of the lead jet and flies the full display, flying hundreds of miles per hour just a few feet from six other aircraft. Sam Eckholm is the creator and host of Access Granted with JoJo Phillips serving as executive producer and Swayne Martin as producer. Created with Jon Youshaei is the award-winning docuseries where Jon goes behind the scenes with today’s biggest stars during their biggest moments.

Think ESPN’s 30 For 30 docuseries, but about creators and celebrities. All access. No filters. In past episodes, Jon spent 45 days with MrBeast, shadowed Kevin Hart on set, and followed Steph Curry during All-Star Weekend.

These upcoming episodes feature Jon as he spends another month on-set with MrBeast for Beast Games season 3 , goes behind-the-scenes with Mark Rober on his new streaming show, and hits the road with Dude Perfect for their multi-million dollar arena tour. Created is directed and hosted by Jon Youshaei with Amanda Marcovitch serving as producer. Scott Evans is packing his bags and taking House Guest on the road with House Guest Vacay.

In this new series, he’s bringing the laughs, candid conversations and unexpected moments to celebrity getaways across the country and around the world. His first stop in Lagos, Nigeria premieres January 8 exclusively on YouTube. House Guest Vacay is produced by Summer Break Studios and created and hosted by Scott Evans. Opa!

Season 9 of Somebody Feed Phil kicks off in a destination long at the top of Phil’s wish list: Greece. On the island of Sifnos, globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal finally gets his first taste of the country, with sun-soaked tavernas, fresh-caught seafood and a warm welcome from new friends. It’s the start of a season of great meals, big laughs and more destinations to be revealed.

The series won the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Travel/Adventure Show and earned a James Beard Award nomination. Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer and host of Somebody Feed Phil, a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and the creator of the Emmy-winning CBS comedy Everybody Loves Raymond. Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards in partnership with Banijay Americas and Banijay Rights. Rich Rosenthal serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Eligible Aunties is a warm, funny, character-driven unscripted docu-follow series hosted by Lilly Singh that trades shallow villa romances for mature women with real emotional intelligence and emotional baggage. With Singh acting as the ultimate cheerleader and trusted confidante, the show follows a diverse cast of older single women navigating modern dating apps, new romance rules, and their meddling families.

Directly serving a rapidly growing demographic of older unmarried adults craving real connections, the series highlights the joy and chaos of putting yourself back on the market. Ultimately, it proves that while finding love doesn’t get easier with age, it definitely gets more interesting. Eligible Aunties is produced by Unicorn Island Productions and created and hosted by Lilly Singh.