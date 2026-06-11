Emirates Offers Insurance to Convince Tourists to Fly into Dubai Amid Geopolitical Unrest

Emirates, a state-backed carrier, is offering insurance to alleviate fears of travelers being stranded by escalating conflict in the Middle East. The airline's president Tim Clark announced that the airline will guarantee passengers get home, even booking them on rival carriers if necessary, to reassure tourists.

Emirates is offering insurance to convince tourists to fly into or through Dubai , which has been heavily impacted by the Iran-US-Israel war. The airline's president Tim Clark announced that the airline will guarantee passengers get home, even booking them on rival carriers if necessary, to alleviate fears of travelers being stranded by escalating conflict.

Emirates is currently negotiating with insurance companies to make this a 'reasonably priced' add-on for ticket holders. The crisis has doubled jet fuel prices and led to a 'complete overhaul' of global oil distribution, according to Emirates' president Tim Clark. Despite ongoing disruption in the Middle East, Dubai International Airport still sees around 40,000 passengers pass through each day for transfers.

British Airways has suspended most of its Middle East flights through to late October, while low-cost carrier Wizz Air resumed flights to Tel Aviv on 28 May. Emirates reported a profit of $6.3bn (£4.71bn) in the 12 months leading to the end of March, though the figure would have been $7bn (£5.23bn) if not for the disruption caused by the war. Flights are 75 per cent full on average, and some London routes are completely sold out





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Emirates Dubai Iran-US-Israel War Insurance Guaranteed Journeys Home No-Fly Advisories Travelers Stranded Jet Fuel Prices Global Oil Distribution British Airways Wizz Air Middle East Flights Crisis Profit A380 Fleet Cash Positive

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