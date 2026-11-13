Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs Past Warriors As Pacers Edge Knicks 106-104 in NBA Cup

The Pacers defeated the Knicks 106-104 to secure their first group stage win, while the Warriors stopped the Spurs ten-game winning streak in a key Western Conference matchup. several teams made history with individual scoring achievements, and the tournament landscape shows only thRee undefeated teams remaining.

The San Antonio Spurs extended their historic winning streak to ten games with a commanding victory over the Golden State Warriors during Friday night's Emirates NBA Cup group play action. Victor Wembanyama anchored the defensive effort and offensive output, helping the Spurs build a thirty-point lead by halftime and ultimately securing a decisive win that reinforces their status as one of the league's most surprising early successes.

San Antonio entered the contest riding a ten-game winning streak, joining the 2017-18 Boston Celtics as the only teams in NBA history to win ten straight games after starting a season 0-2. The Spurs continued to shoot efficiently, maintaining forty-two percent accuracy from three-point range and fifty percent from the field. Devin Vassell contributed eighteen points and four three-pointers, while Wembanyama showcased his versatility with frequent dunks that stifled the Warriors' early offensive rhythm.

Also read Knicks Face Pacers in NBA Cup Group Stage After Loss to Cavaliers

Golden State struggled to find offensive consistency without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with an oblique injury. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as a crucial catalyst for the Warriors, averaging twenty-one point seven points and seven point four rebounds through twelve games. Lendeborg recently posted a double-double against Houston and recorded a career-high thirty-seven points against the LA Clippers, providing hope for a franchise looking to stabilize after an early slump.

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers secured their first win in Emirates NBA Cup group play with a narrow 106-104 victory over the New York Knicks. All five Pacers starters scored in double figures, led by Pascal Siakam who finished with seventeen points. The win improved Indiana to 1-1 in the group, while the defending champions fell to 0-2, leaving them in a precarious position with no team advancing from the tournament with two losses.

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The Knicks fought valiantly but could not hold off the Pacers' late surge. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his twelfth consecutive double-double to start the season, a historic streak in franchise history that trails only Walt Bellamy. Jalen Brunson contributed twenty-seven points and nine assists, but New York struggled to execute in the final minutes, missing key shots that would have tied the game or sent it to overtime.

Other notable results included the Orlando Magic's dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks, fueled by Franz Wagner's fourth consecutive game with thirty or more points. Wagner's scoring streak marks the longest of his career and kept Orlando in control throughout the matchup. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Atlanta Hawks in a game where Buddy Hield made history by surpassing Kyle Lowry for fourteenth on the all-time three-pointers made list.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat both secured wins in their openers, setting the stage for a pivotal matchup that will determine group control. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo each scored thirty-seven points in a thrilling contest, joining LeBron James and Dwayne Wade as the only duos in Heat franchise history to record thirty-five-plus points in the same game.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement with a thirty-one-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jerami Grant led Memphis with twenty-two points, and Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double, but the Grizzlies could not overcome the Thunder's offensive firepower. This loss adds to the mounting pressure on Memphis to reverse its fortunes as the group stage progresses.

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Only three teams across the league remain undefeated: the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics, featuring a positive fifty-three point differential, are positioned as strong favorites for the top seed in the East. The Timberwolves have benefited from strong performances despite early roster challenges, maintaining their unbeaten status.

With five nights of group play remaining, the race for the six automatic qualifiers and two wild card spots continues to intensify. Every game carries substantial weight in the final standings, as teams like the Grizzlies, Hornets, and Bulls face diminishing chances of reaching the eight-team knockout bracket with double losses. The stakes have never been higher as the tournament approaches its critical elimination phase.