Emirates Group Profits Plummet 66 Percent Amid Regional Conflict and Fuel Costs

Emirates Group reports a sharp 66% profit drop in the first half of 2026-27 due to the Middle East war, soaring fuel costs, and reduced passenger traffic. The aviation giant maintains operations through strong cash reserves.

Emirates Group announced on Thursday that its profits for the first half of the financial year experienced a steep decline of 66 percent compared to the previous year. This significant drop was primarily driven by the ongoing regional war and surging fuel costs which have heavily impacted the aviation sector. The Dubai-based conglomerate, which operates the largest airline in the Middle East, disclosed that the challenging geopolitical environment has severely tested its operational resilience.

Financial Performance and Passenger Declines

Emirates airline reported a 68 percent decrease in half-year profit before tax, settling at AED 3.7 billion. This erosion in earnings was largely attributed to elevated fuel prices, which have spiked since the Middle East war began in late February. During this period, energy prices soared as Iran's blockade on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz disrupted global supply chains. The decline in earnings marked the steepest drop for the group since the COVID-19 travel restrictions severely affected aviation in 2020. Passenger traffic between April and September fell by 22 percent compared to the same period last year, carrying only 21.8 million passengers.

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Revenue Resilience and Cargo Strength

Despite the sharp fall in profitability, the wider Emirates Group saw its revenues remain relatively stable, declining by only 12 percent to 66.2 billion AED. This stability was buoyed by a strong performance in the group's cargo business, which helped offset the losses from passenger operations. The robust cargo sector provided a critical financial buffer during a time when international passenger travel faced unprecedented disruptions due to airspace restrictions and changing consumer behavior.

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Operational Agility and Leadership Response

The group highlighted that the first six months of 2026-27 brought significant challenges to Emirates' operations. Intermittent airspace restrictions and closures across the region tested the airline's operational agility, while government travel advisories reshaped consumer choices and travel flows. Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum described the challenges of the period as unprecedented. He emphasized that the business model and the people of Emirates stood up to the test, maintaining investments despite the headwinds. The group was able to tap into strong cash reserves to support business needs, including pre-delivery payments for aircraft and servicing debt obligations.

Customer Initiatives and Strategic Investments

Emirates airline launched several initiatives to boost customer confidence following the outbreak of the war. These measures included an industry-first comprehensive travel insurance that is unrestricted by government travel advisories, free date changes on booked tickets, and generous refund policies. Additionally, the group broke ground in May on a $5.1 billion engineering and maintenance facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. This major infrastructure project is expected to be completed in the mid-2030s, signaling long-term commitment to growth despite current global uncertainties.