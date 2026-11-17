An Emirates Airbus A380 performs a dramatic go-around at Zurich Airport on Monday due to 55km per hour wind gusts, mirroring recent safety incidents at Heathrow.

An Emirates Airbus A380 was forced to abort its landing approach at Zurich Airport on Monday afternoon due to violent storms and strong wind gusts that reached approximately 55km per hour. The massive aircraft, recognized as the world's largest passenger jet, successfully climbed back into the sky to execute a go-around maneuver before eventually completing a safe landing on its second attempt.

Emirates A380 Executes Go-Around Maneuver

The incident occurred as the Emirates A380 descended toward the runway at the Swiss hub. Footage captured the moment the jet scraped the tarmac but was immediately pushed back into the air by the force of the wind. This critical safety procedure, known as a go-around, involves the pilots applying full thrust to climb away from the runway surface when conditions are deemed unsafe for touchdown. The maneuver allows the crew to regain altitude and stability before making another approach.

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According to reports from the Swiss news outlet 20 Minuten, this was not an isolated event at the airport on that day. Two other planes were also forced to abort their landing attempts under similar weather conditions. All three aircraft, including the Emirates jet, successfully touched down on their second attempts. The video documentation of the foiled landing attempt was captured by a journalist who witnessed the event at the airport, providing clear visual evidence of the challenging weather circumstances.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on Aviation Safety

The Airbus A380 is a unique aircraft in commercial aviation, serving as the only plane with two full-length passenger decks. Its sheer size makes it particularly susceptible to strong crosswinds, which can push the aircraft off course during the critical landing phase. Pilots occasionally find it difficult to land these wide-body jets when gusts are unpredictable, requiring precise handling to maintain alignment with the runway centerline.

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This incident at Zurich Airport occurred just days after a separate aviation safety event at London Heathrow Airport. A British Airways flight, specifically identified as Flight BA431, was forced to perform a go-around after suffering a double tail strike. The incident happened last Thursday when the aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, was attempting to land following a flight from Amsterdam. The rear of the aircraft scraped along the runway surface as the plane swayed from side to side, with the left wheel touching down first followed by the right, causing the tail to strike the tarmac.

Real-World Impact and Scheduled Next Steps for Airlines

The British Airways Airbus A321neo leaned slightly to the left after the tail strike before the pilots executed a go-around. The aircraft took off again and eventually landed safely minutes later. British Airways has launched an internal investigation into the Heathrow incident to determine the exact causes of the tail strike and review standard operating procedures. These consecutive events highlight the ongoing challenges airlines face with weather variability and the rigorous safety protocols required to manage them.

The successful second-landing at Zurich demonstrates the effectiveness of pilot training and aircraft performance capabilities in adverse weather. Airlines continue to rely on these go-around procedures as a primary safety net to prevent hard landings or runway excursions. Passengers on board the Emirates A380 experienced a sudden change in altitude and engine power but were safely returned to the air for a controlled second approach. The incident reinforces the importance of real-time weather monitoring and the willingness of flight crews to prioritize safety over schedule adherence.