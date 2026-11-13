Eminem and IDK Release Collaborative Single 'Welcome' Featuring J Dilla Production

Eminem and IDK release new single Welcome with production from the late J Dilla. The track marks a significant moment for IDK on Shady Records as the duo explores a darker musical direction.

Eminem and the DMV-bred rapper IDK have officially released their new collaborative single titled ' Welcome' on Friday, November 13. The track represents a major milestone for the younger artist, who has recently signed with Eminem's Shady Records in partnership with Interscope Records. The song also prominently features production from the late, great Detroit beatmaker J Dilla, whose signature style sets a distinct tone for the project.

Dilla's Signature Production Defines Track

J Dilla sets the tone with his signature thumping drums and a menacing beat, which Eminem catches for a sinister chorus. The production establishes a dark atmosphere that frames the lyrical content delivered by both artists. Eminem takes the lead on the hook, delivering a chorus that emphasizes a darker, more aggressive thematic element. His lyrics include lines such as 'Welcome to the party where everybody dies at the end/ Move your body/ This is 'bout to be a homicide scene/ I think you are not mean when I scream.' This approach highlights the raw energy associated with Dilla's instrumental work.

Also read Eminem's Debut Release 'Infinite' Now Streaming for 30th Anniversary

IDK Takes Center Stage on Verses

Slim Shady didn't put a verse on 'Welcome,' as it appears he wanted IDK to fully shine in this collaborative effort. The 34-year-old rapper makes the most of his moment next to Em, showing off his dexterity as a rhymer throughout the song. IDK demonstrates his technical skill with verses that include lines like 'We run this s-t, y'all n-as walk/ That's why she twerkin' all that a- when she take it off/ You- you know we talk that slick talk, that slick talk.' He shrewdly sneaks in an interpolation that adds another layer of complexity to the track. This decision allows IDK to establish his presence and capabilities within the high-profile partnership.

Visuals Mark New Era for Artist

A black-and-white visual accompanied the release, which finds Eminem making an appearance alongside IDK. They take turns rapping in an apartment building hallway before IDK hits the town in the accompanying video. The visual style reinforces the gritty, urban aesthetic of the song and the broader narrative of IDK's rising status. It's a new era for IDK, who signed to Shady Records in partnership with Interscope Records. The music video serves as a visual representation of his ascent and the creative freedom he now possesses within the label structure.

Advertisement

IDK Reflects on Dilla Collaboration

Hype for a possible Eminem collab surged earlier this week when the duo 'When I first started working on this music, I remember looking up at my ceiling and saying, 'Thank you'. I was speaking to Dilla because it felt like everything that could have been, in a way, started to clear itself organically,' IDK said in a statement. He emphasized the spiritual connection he felt with the late producer during the creation process. IDK described the project as a significant moment for hip-hop, noting that 'I knew this was an important opportunity and a statement for hip-hop itself.' The connection to Dilla adds historical weight to the single, bridging generations of Detroit rap talent.

Significance for Shady Records Roster

IDK further explained his personal journey, stating, 'The first raps I made it a point to memorize were Eminem raps. I've been at it for the time now, so to be at the point in my journey seems surreal. I'm excited for this next chapter in my career.' This statement underscores the deep influence Eminem has had on IDK's development as an artist. The release marks a tangible culmination of IDK's long-standing admiration for the Shady Records founder. The single stands as a testament to the legacy of J Dilla and the ongoing evolution of the Shady Records roster under the current leadership.