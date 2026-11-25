Emine Polat dedicated her life to special needs education before mastering kitre doll-making. She won the Living Human Treasures award in 2026 for her cultural contributions.

Emine Polat has transformed her journey from a special education advocate into a nationally celebrated artisan, receiving the prestigious Living Human Treasures award in January 2026. Born in Erzincan in 1952, the Turkish master craftsman and humanitarian began teaching herself the traditional craft of kitre doll-making in 2004 after a life-changing encounter with a non-verbal boy changed her perspective on disability. This pivotal moment spurred her to co-found a school for children with intellectual disabilities in Izmir, eventually earning her the highest cultural honor presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Advocacy and School Establishment in Izmir

Emine Polat worked at a school for children with intellectual disabilities in 1991 when she first encountered students previously unseen in her community. The initial experience was overwhelming, but a specific incident during Disability Awareness Week permanently altered her trajectory. A student named Cenk lifted Polat out of fear during the event, demonstrating capabilities that others had dismissed. This act compelled Polat to become a fierce advocate for these students, leading her to establish an educational association in 1995 in the Cigli district of Izmir with a group of supportive friends.

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The group initially utilized a former health clinic in Egekent to educate thirty children for three years. After securing land for a permanent facility, Polat enlisted the help of a chance acquaintance who provided architectural plans. Local businesspeople provided the necessary financial backing to construct the school, which was completed within six months. Although advised to operate the institution privately with tuition fees, Polat refused and transferred ownership to the Ministry of National Education, where it continues to operate today.

Mastery of Kitre Doll-Making Technique

Emine Polat entered the world of kitre doll-making in 2004 after participating in a competition organized among public education centers. She researched the craft extensively but found no existing resources, forcing her to teach herself the entire process. She created three dolls for the competition, each representing a different region, and all three won first place in Izmir. Polat subsequently became a dedicated instructor, training more than one hundred students in the art form over the decades.

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The technique involves using kitre, a natural plant gum derived from the sap of the geven plant found in the mountains of eastern Anatolia. The sap dries naturally before collection and must be soaked in hot water for two days to soften completely. Polat strains the material to remove residue before applying it over a wire skeleton filled with fiber or cotton. She meticulously shapes the face, head, hands, and feet, visualizing the specific regional characteristics of her subjects before starting.

Recognition and Cultural Legacy

Emine Polat's extensive collection of dolls eventually exceeded her capacity for preservation, leading her to donate her work to the Malatya City Museum for public display. Her mastery of this traditional art form was formally recognized when she received the Living Human Treasures award in Ankara in January 2026. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally presented the award, which is given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to individuals who have mastered traditional arts and crafts. This recognition highlights Polat's dual legacy of social advocacy and cultural preservation in Turkey.