Emine Erdogan Inaugurates Zero Waste Museum at COP31 in Antalya

Emine Erdogan opened the Zero Waste Museum at COP31 in Antalya, showcasing Türkiye's nine-year environmental initiatives and circular economy strategies to global dignitaries.

Emine Erdogan, chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, officially inaugurated the Zero Waste Museum on Thursday at the COP31 venue in Antalya. The facility highlights nine years of Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement and features interactive exhibits on recycling, resource conservation, and the circular economy. The opening ceremony included Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who cut a ceremonial ribbon made from discarded fabric pieces and lace to mark the launch.

Museum Features and Architectural Design

The museum showcases the movement's nine-year journey, its national and international achievements, and initiatives promoting the circular economy. Designed around a five-leaf architectural concept, the facility features interactive experiences, digital applications, and artworks exploring waste management, recycling, resource conservation, and reuse. The exhibits highlight the historical development of zero-waste practices, the environmental impact of waste, recycling processes, and the importance of reusing materials.

Also read Turkey's First Lady Launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

Distinguished Guests and Global Participation

Emine Erdogan opened the museum by cutting a ceremonial ribbon made from discarded fabric pieces and lace before touring the facility alongside visiting dignitaries. Those in attendance included spouses of the presidents of Mauritania, Palau, and the Maldives, as well as the wives of the prime ministers of Burundi, Eswatini, and the Solomon Islands. Amina El-Dilawi, wife of Libya's prime minister, and her daughter Estabrak Abdulhamid Al Dbeibah were also present.

Stakeholder Engagement and Future Commitments

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, wife of the Sultan of Malaysia's Pahang state, and Leyla Aliyeva, daughter of Azerbaijan's president, joined Alyona Aliyeva for the event. Members of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste also attended, together with Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, and Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin. The tour concluded with a group photograph in front of a digital tree installation highlighting nature protection.

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Strategic Goals and International Cooperation

The museum was established to share Türkiye's accumulated knowledge, experience, and practices under its Zero Waste Movement with the international community. Samed Agirbas, head of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 Climate Champion, briefed Emine Erdogan and the guests on efforts to prevent waste generation and recycle materials already discarded. Another feature is the Commitment Tree, built around an olive tree more than 30 years old.

Visitors are invited to write their environmental commitments for 2035 on leaf-shaped cards and add them to the installation, contributing to a shared vision for a sustainable future. Emine Erdogan has emphasized that the Global Zero Waste Alliance aims to turn local solutions into worldwide action. The facility serves as a platform to demonstrate how regional strategies can inspire global environmental policy and sustainable development goals.