Emily Watson to Star in Film About Orphan Gorilla John Daniel

Emily Watson leads the cast of a new film adaptation of the true story of John Daniel, an orphan gorilla cared for by a woman in 1918 Gloucestershire.

Acclaimed actress Emily Watson has been confirmed to star in a new cinematic adaptation of the extraordinary true story of John Daniel, a real-life gorilla. The production will focus on the unique bond formed between Watson's character and the great ape, moving away from typical monster tropes to explore a historical friendship.

Watson Joins Cast of True Story

Emily Watson brings extensive critical acclaim to the project, known for her Oscar-nominated debut in Lars von Trier's Breaking the Waves and her role in the HBO Max series Dune: Prophecy. She currently portrays Valya Harkonnen in the latter, with a second season already in production. Her career also includes notable performances in Hilary and Jackie, Gosford Park, and Chernobyl.

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Orphan Gorilla Resettled in UK

The narrative centers on John Daniel, an orphaned gorilla rescued after his mother was killed by soldiers in Gabon. He is taken in by Alyce Cunningham, a solitary woman residing in Uley, Gloucestershire, England, in 1918. Cunningham gradually wins over both the animal and the local village community as they collectively process the trauma of the First World War.

Village Bonds Over Shared Grief

Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, the film depicts how the presence of the gorilla helps the isolated woman and the mourning village find connection. The story highlights the peaceful, vegetarian nature of real gorillas and their capacity for complex interaction with humans, contrasting sharply with fictional depictions like King Kong.

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CGI Gorilla Created for Film

To ensure animal welfare, no real gorillas will be used in the production. The title character will be brought to life through motion capture and computer-generated effects by Axio World. This visual effects studio previously contributed to Prehistoric Planet and The Lion King, ensuring a high-quality digital representation of the ape.

Production Begins in 2027

The film is scheduled to begin production in mid-2027 within the United Kingdom. This timeline allows for extensive preparation for the visual effects work required to portray John Daniel realistically while maintaining the historical setting of 1918 Gloucestershire.