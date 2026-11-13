Emily VanDerBeek Discusses Luke's Diagnosis on RHOC

Emily VanDerBeek opens up about her son Luke's ARFID and Tourette's diagnosis, detailing the emotional toll of parenting and the family's struggle to adapt.

Emily VanDerBeek shared candid details about her son's health challenges during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County that aired on Thursday, November 12. The 50-year-old mother revealed that her son Luke, now 11, has received a diagnosis of Tourette's syndrome, a development that has added significant complexity to their ongoing journey of care and understanding.

VanDerBeek explained that she and her husband, Shane VanDerBeek, feel they are currently performing better as parents because they have gained a much deeper understanding of Luke's specific medical needs. The couple already knew that Luke was diagnosed with avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, commonly known as ARFID, a condition that severely restricts a person's food intake. The new Tourette's diagnosis means the family must now navigate a different set of neurological symptoms alongside their existing dietary concerns.

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Managing Tourette's and ARFID Symptoms

VanDerBeek described the daily reality of managing Luke's conditions as exhausting and emotionally draining. She stated that she manages her son from the moment he wakes up until he goes to sleep, a constant vigilance that leaves her feeling depleted. Despite the exhaustion, she emphasized that Luke is a fantastic and highly intelligent child who deserves their full attention and support.

The tics associated with Tourette's are primarily verbal in Luke's case, which presents unique social challenges. VanDerBeek noted that while the symptoms are difficult to manage, Luke is capable of controlling them to some extent while he is at school. This ability to suppress symptoms in a structured environment suggests a level of awareness and discipline that is remarkable for a child his age.

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Grieving Parental Expectations and Reimagining Family Life

A significant portion of VanDerBeek's emotional disclosure centered on the grief associated with raising a child with special needs. She admitted that she has had to completely throw out her original visions of what a family looks like and what they would do together. This necessary reimagining of her family life brings her sadness, as she feels she has had to mourn the specific future she had envisioned for her children.

The family's challenges are not limited to medical management but also include logistical disruptions. VanDerBeek recounted an incident where she had to leave a trip early because Luke refused to eat anything, causing her immense fear. These moments highlight the unpredictable nature of their daily lives and the constant vigilance required to ensure Luke's safety and well-being.

Casting Support and Ongoing Medical Hope

VanDerBeek received substantial support from her entire cast during the episode, acknowledging the solidarity found within the group. She highlighted that she has received countless supportive messages from other parents who find themselves in similar situations, providing a sense of community and shared experience. This network of support helps alleviate some of the isolation that can accompany raising children with complex health issues.

Looking forward, VanDerBeek expressed hope regarding their current medical trajectory. She mentioned that a new doctor has provided them with a sense of optimism, offering the possibility of answers and a clear path forward. This potential for improved medical guidance offers a glimmer of light in what has been a long and arduous journey for the family.

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Other OC Cast Updates and Personal Struggles

While VanDerBeek focused on her family, other cast members shared their own updates during the same timeframe. Vicki Gunvalson, a veteran of the franchise, stood by her previous comments made against costar Jennifer Pedranti. During the same episode aired on November 12, Gunvalson did not appear to be backing down from her insults, maintaining her stance despite the potential for conflict.

Meanwhile, Tamra Judge addressed the state of her marriage to her husband, Eddie Judge. On a previous episode dated Thursday, September 3, Judge became emotional when discussing the struggles she had been facing in their relationship. She mentioned that they had chatted a little bit but expressed a desire to sit down for a face-to-face conversation at some point to address their issues directly.

The episode also touched upon broader lifestyle topics, including reactions to sports news involving Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie, regarding his trade back to the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, the show featured segments on celebrity style, rounding out the typical mix of personal drama, medical updates, and lifestyle content that characterizes The Real Housewives of Orange County.

VanDerBeek's openness about Luke's Tourette's and ARFID diagnoses serves as a powerful reminder of the hidden struggles many families face. By sharing her experiences, she not only seeks understanding but also aims to help others who are navigating similar medical landscapes. Her story underscores the resilience required to parent a child with complex needs and the importance of support systems in such challenging circumstances.