Emily Ratajkowski Stars in Still We Met With Lena Dunham Producing

Emily Ratajkowski headlines the indie rom-com Still We Met, with Lena Dunham executive producing. The film marks Zackary Drucker's directorial debut and features a star-studded supporting cast in this new project.

Emily Ratajkowski is set to take center stage in the upcoming indie romantic comedy Still We Met. The actress will star alongside Andrew Garfield in the semi-autobiographical film that explores themes of love and chance encounters. This project marks a significant creative collaboration, as Lena Dunham, the creator of the hit series Girls, serves as an executive producer on the production.

Dunham Supports Ratajkowski in New Film

Lena Dunham has a long-standing professional relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. The two previously worked together on the Netflix comedy series Too Much. Dunham's role as executive producer on Still We Met continues her involvement in supporting new talent and distinctive storytelling within the comedy and drama genres. Her participation highlights her ongoing influence in shaping contemporary independent cinema alongside her work in television.

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Plot Details of Romantic Feature

Still We Met serves as the narrative feature directorial debut for Zackary Drucker. The film follows a young woman who reaches a pivotal turning point in her personal life. The plot centers on a chance encounter with a charming British stranger that leads the two characters to spend an unforgettable night wandering the streets of New York. As the night progresses, the pair reveal more about themselves than they initially intended, driving the narrative forward through intimate and unexpected revelations.

Cast Announcements and Debuts

The screenplay for the film is written by Mary Beth Barone, who also makes her acting debut in the lead role alongside Ratajkowski. This dual role for Barone marks a significant moment in the industry, showcasing her transition from writer to on-screen performer. The casting choice adds a layer of authenticity to the semi-autobiographical nature of the story, blending real-life artistic voices with fictional narrative structures to create a unique viewing experience for audiences.

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Emily Ratajkowski Previous Credits

Emily Ratajkowski brings a robust portfolio of previous work to this new role. She has appeared in notable films including Gone Girl, Entourage, Lying and Stealing, I Feel Pretty, and Welcome Home. Her television credits span a variety of genres, featuring roles in iCarly, The Spoils Before Dying, and Easy. Beyond acting, Ratajkowski is currently developing an untitled series for Apple TV in collaboration with A24 and is writing her second book, Mother F-ker, which has been acquired by Penguin Press.

Andrew Garfield Upcoming Projects

Andrew Garfield joins Ratajkowski with a history of starring in several notable movies. His filmography includes The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, The Brutalist, and Hamnet. He has an extensive slate of upcoming projects, including the thriller film Panic Carefully, which stars Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen, and Eddie Redmayne. Additionally, he will appear in The Origin of the World alongside Selena Gomez, Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Lily McInerny, and Amanda Seyfried.

Future Television and Film Roles

Garfield is also set to appear in new television series that will keep him active in the entertainment industry. He will star in the new comedy series The Husbands and the upcoming spy thriller series Legacy of Spies. These roles demonstrate his versatility across different mediums and genres. The combination of his previous dramatic and comedic successes with these upcoming projects positions him as a leading figure in current cinema and television production schedules.