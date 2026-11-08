Emily Ratajkowski Delivers a New Twist on the Naked Dress in a Gucci Gown With a Daring Leg Slit

The delicately draped dress leaves little to the imagination.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsgown, featuring an asymmetrical halter neck and a dramatic leg slit. The revealing look didn't need any accessories and was adorned with a a silver tassel featuring theauthor completed the outfit with a pair of silver stiletto sandals.

But it was the backless and sideless Gucci gown, with its hip-high leg slit, that confirmed Ratajkowski is an expert when it comes to reinventingin 2025, Ratajkowski shared her approach to personal style, saying,"There's so much around what a mom should look like.

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" She continued,"I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son's reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress—it's just so inconsequential.

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" It's clear that Ratajkowski adores Gucci, having worn a completely sheer, shimmering gown from the fashion house just last month to attend TheAnd when it comes to hitting the red carpet in a naked dress, Ratajkowski is a consummate professional, who is sure to inspire a ton of copycat looks. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.