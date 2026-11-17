Emily Ratajkowski attends bachelorette festivities for best friend Babs Knapp at Le Veau d'Or in New York City, showcasing bold fashion choices.

Emily Ratajkowski, the 35-year-old model and author, celebrated a significant milestone in her close-knit circle during a lively girls' night in New York City. The star attended a bachelorette dinner for her best friend, Barbara 'Babs' Knapp, who is preparing for her upcoming wedding. The event took place at the upscale French restaurant Le Veau d'Or, where Ratajkowski joined a select group of gal pals for an evening of celebration and dining. Photos shared on her Instagram account on Sunday confirmed the festive atmosphere, capturing moments of the model enjoying her time away from her boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

Event Details And Venue Information

The core of the celebration centered on the friendship between Ratajkowski and Knapp, a bond the model has documented publicly for years. Ratajkowski captioned her Instagram carousel with the message, 'My best friend is getting marrieeeeddddd!!! @babsjeanne,' highlighting the joyous occasion. The model was photographed wearing a daringly low black halter-neck blouse that drew attention to her figure as she sipped a martini. Additional images revealed an equally striking outfit featuring a fringed top and embroidered black trousers, which showcased her flat abs and playful personality during the night out.

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Close Friends And Fashion Choices

Joining the festivities were several notable figures from Ratajkowski's inner circle, including Katherine Mendenhall. Mendenhall, who serves as the president of Ratajkowski's swimwear brand iNAMORATA, was pictured alongside the model amidst the celebratory chaos. The images captured Ratajkowski donning a feathered red cowboy hat and later a white 'bride' cowboy hat, adding a whimsical touch to her ensemble. She also wore white heart-shaped sunglasses, further emphasizing the fun and spirited nature of the bachelorette gathering. These outfits reflected her signature style, blending high-fashion elements with playful accessories.

Romantic Life And Recent Developments

While Ratajkowski enjoyed this girls-only event, she has been in the public eye for her romantic relationship with French director Romain Gavras. The couple, who have been romantically linked since November 2025, became Instagram official in February. Ratajkowski recently accompanied Gavras to the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where she humorously described herself as a groupie in a social media post. Despite her current relationship with Gavras, she is a mother to five-year-old son Sly, born from her previous marriage to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, which lasted from 2018 to 2022.

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Professional Projects And Public Persona

Beyond her social appearances, Ratajkowski continues to expand her literary and media presence. In July, she announced a seven-figure deal to publish her second book, titled Motherf*cker, through Penguin Press. Described as a collection of personal essays, the book explores modern female identity and her experiences as a sexually liberated single mother in New York City. This follows her previous work, My Body, published in 2021, and a candid essay in The Cut in June regarding her sex life post-divorce. Her career, which gained prominence with her appearance in Robin Thicke's 2013 music video Blurred Lines, continues to evolve through these diverse creative endeavors.

Impact On Social Media And Fan Engagement

The bachelorette photos sparked significant engagement from her 27.5 million followers on Instagram, who often follow Ratajkowski's personal and professional updates. Her ability to blend motherhood with a bold, subversive public image remains a key aspect of her brand. In a June 2025 interview with Elle magazine, she discussed the challenges of balancing her career with parenting, noting that she used to dress up more frequently when living near her son's preschool in the city. The celebration at Le Veau d'Or reinforces her status as a cultural icon who values lifelong friendships and maintains a vibrant, active social life.