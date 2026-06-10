Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 35th Birthday in Red Cut-Out Dress, Shares Glimpses of Festivities

Emily Ratajkowski marked her 35th birthday with a glamorous party, sharing images on Instagram that show her in a daring red crochet-style dress, smoking and dancing with friends and boyfriend Romain Gavras. The celebration comes amid her ongoing partnership with Gucci, including a recent campaign, and follows her transformation for the brand's Cruise 2027 show with green contacts and freckles.

Emily Ratajkowski recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a night of revelry, giving fans a glimpse into the festivities through a series of Instagram posts shared on Monday.

The model and actress posed for photos in a striking red cut-out dress that featured a daring crochet-style front design, which she wore without a bra, potentially risking a wardrobe malfunction. She paired the skin-tight number with animal-print heels and let her brunette locks cascade down her shoulders. In some clips, she was seen smoking a cigarette and holding a drink, clearly in a party mood as she danced the night away with her nearest and dearest.

The celebration included an enormous red birthday cake, which she blew out candles on before hitting the dance floor. Outside the venue, Emily flaunted her toned legs while kicking back with her boyfriend, filmmaker Romain Gavras, who wrapped his arm around her as they posed for photos. The couple, who went Instagram official in February, appear to be enjoying a steady romance since they were first linked last November.

This birthday bash follows another major style moment for the star: just last month, she debuted a sultry new look for Gucci's Cruise 2027 show in New York City. The transformation included green-hued color contacts that highlighted her doe eyes and soft brown freckles speckled across her cheeks and nose. Makeup artist Zahra Redgrave was behind the look, which also featured fellow model Alex Consani in the Instagram carousel.

Emily has been deepening her ties with Gucci, having also fronted the fashion house's Giglio tote bag campaign in March. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, she expressed genuine enthusiasm for the brand, noting that the partnership feels organic and aligned with her personal style. She shared practical insights about her life as a mother to five-year-old son Sly, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, saying her Gucci bag often contains his toys, snacks, and matches.

The Gucci collaboration marks a significant chapter in her career, one that she described as rare and natural. While her birthday celebration was a personal milestone, it also underscored her status as a fashion icon, blending bold attire, intimate friendships, and a high-profile romance in a night that captured the attention of her millions of followers





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