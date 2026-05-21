Emily in Paris to End After Sixth Season

Netflix has confirmed that the sixth season of the hit series 'Emily in Paris' will be the final installment, marking the end of Emily Cooper's journey.

Netflix has announced that the sixth season of Emily In Paris will be the last. Filming began on Thursday in Greece for the final season of Lily Collins ' hit show.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the actress, 37, said: 'Hey, it's Lily. I just wanted to share something with you all. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime.

Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful and we love you all. À bientôt!

' The actress posed with a clapperboard as filming began in Greece. Lily looked chic in a red and white linen outfit as she posed for a photo with Executive Producer and creator, Darren Star. After production is wrapped in Greece, the cast and crew will then fly to Monaco before heading back to Paris.

The upcoming series will pick up where series five left off with Emily receiving a postcard from on-again, off-again love Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after he left for Greece to work as a chef on a billionaire's yacht. After learning Emily is single again, Gabriel sends her a handwritten postcard inviting her to meet him in Greece. Back in France, Sylvie and the team are navigating new, chaotic challenges alongside Princess Jane, who is shaking things up at the agency.

Lily looked chic in a red and white linen outfit as she posed for a photo with Executive Producer and creator, Darren Star. Creator, Darren said: 'Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you.

Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!

' Netflix haven't revealed an official release date yet for Emily In Paris, but is predicted to air later this year





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Emily in Paris To End After Six SeasonsEmily in Paris is an American comedy-drama television series that has been airing since 2020. It is co-produced by Netflix and Paramount International Channels and follows an American named Emily Cooper who moves to Paris to work as an assistant to the American Ambassador for six months. After six unforgettable years, the series is set to end with its upcoming sixth season, as confirmed by the show's creator and main cast. Also, this season will be the final chapter in Emily's adventure while introducing destinations like Greece, Monaco, and Paris.

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