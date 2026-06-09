Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins' Impressive Footwear Run Across Europe

Actress Lily Collins has been spotted in several stylish outfits and footwear choices across Europe, including the 2026 French Open and the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

is having an impressive footwear run while she bounces around Europe. The actress attended the 2026 French Open in Paris on Sunday in a pair of flatteringSkye sandals to the French Open with a flirty little black dress.

Crafted from black calf leather, the Skye sandal is a minimalist, classic slip-on mule style. The silhouette features a low-cut vamp with a square toe and a graphic, curved heel that, together, give the shoe a more contemporary feel. The sculpted heel height measures 70mm, which is equal to 2.7 inches. The brand offers the mules in a latte light beige shade and white.

They retail for $825. Collins kept it timeless with the rest of her ensemble as well, showing off gold Cartier jewelry and a black Hermès Birkin bag. The actress looked on in the F1 Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. She was spotted walking the pit lane and speaking with members of the Cadillac F1 team, including driver Sergio Perez.

She was reportedly filming for “Emily in Paris” at the event, and opted for a bright yellow suit with a structured blazer with exaggerated shoulders and shorts, paired with vibrantfrom the I Love Vivier collection, which celebrates the theme of love. The shoes are made with a distinct heart-shaped silhouette that peeks out from the red leather insole and defines the outline of the top edge of these suede pumps.

The shoes feature a sharply pointed toe design and balance on a sculpted lacquered heel measuring 3.3 inches.

“With their elegant and distinctive silhouette, they express a contemporary allure, under the sign of joie de vivre,” the brand says about the shoes. The shoes are available in a higher heel measuring 3.9 inches, and they both retail for $975. ” in Mykonos, Greece, on May 23. Collins stepped out in the brand’s dainty flats during a break on set while filming the highly anticipated final season of the Netflix show.

The actress wore Margaux’s The Phoebe flats in Bone Nappa. The shoes are the brand’s softest and most deconstructed flat. They are crafted by hand using a traditional sacchetto construction. The Phoebe is designed to hug the foot snugly, while providing exceptional comfort and flexibility.

The Phoebe retails for $370 and is available in 12 colorways and 75 distinct size combinations, reflecting Margaux’s commitment to true size inclusivity. Retailers for the shoes include Margaux, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. In May, it was announced that “Emily in Paris” will end with its upcoming sixth season. Netflix officially announced that the hit series is concluding after this final chapter, with the cast and crew currently in production to wrap up Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic adventures.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lily Collins Emily In Paris French Open F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Join Celebrity Front Row at French Open Men's Final Amid Emily In Paris Final Season NewsEmily In Paris actress Lily Collins attended the French Open men's final with husband Charlie McDowell, while also promoting the final season of her Netflix series. The event featured a star-studded audience including Ashley Park, Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz, as Alexander Zverev aimed for his first Grand Slam title against Flavio Cobolli.

Read more »

Sen. Susan Collins addresses latest controversy surrounding Democrat Graham PlatnerU.S. Senator Susan Collins spoke Friday about the latest allegations against her presumptive opponent.

Read more »

Lily Collins Ends Her 2026 French Open Fashion Tournament With a Major It BagOne last serve.

Read more »

Are Democrats Blowing a Golden Opportunity to Beat Susan Collins?Can Graham make it to November?

Read more »