Emily In Paris Series 6 Will Be the Last

The sixth series of Emily In Paris will be the final season of the Netflix hit show, with filming currently underway in Greece, according to Lily Collins. The actress announced that the upcoming season will bring everything fans love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily Cooper's adventure.

Netflix has announced the sixth series of Emily In Paris will be the last. Filming began on Thursday in Greece for the final season of Lily Collins ' hit show.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the actress, 37, said: ',After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. ,Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. ,Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming.

,Netflix has announced the sixth series of Emily In Paris will be the last. Filming began on Thursday in Greece for the final season of Lily Collins' hit show ,I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful and we love you all.

',The actress posed with a clapperboard as filming began in Greece. Lily looked chic in a red and white linen outfit as she posed for a photo with Executive Producer and creator, Darren Star. After production is wrapped in Greece, the cast and crew will then fly to Monaco before heading back to Paris.

The upcoming series will pick up where series five left off with Emily receiving a postcard from on-again, off-again love Gabriel after he left for Greece to work as a chef on a billionaire's yacht. After learning Emily is single again, Gabriel sends her a handwritten postcard inviting her to meet him in Greece. Back in France, Sylvie and the team are navigating new, chaotic challenges alongside Princess Jane, who is shaking things up at the agency.

,Lily looked chic in a red and white linen outfit as she posed for a photo with Executive Producer and creator, Darren Star Creator, Darren said: , ,As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. ,We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you.

Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ,Netflix haven't revealed an official release date yet for Emily In Paris, but is predicted to air later this year





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