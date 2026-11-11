'Emily In Paris' Season 6 Trailer Takes Walk Down Memory Lane

The first trailer for the final season of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' flashes all the way back to Season 1 before the gang has one last adventure in Greece.

Emily in ParisAs written in the clip, what started as a detour for the Chicagoan became the adventure of a lifetime, with loves like Gabriel complicated by Camille and other romances with Alfie and Marcello Muratori has been there for Emily.

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 6 First Look Photos & Release Date For Final Season Set At Netflix “Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties,” Season 6’s logline reads. “But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris.

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” The trailer opens with Emily’s arrival in Paris as both herself and the “eyes and ears” around the beautiful city on her social media for her followers. Another flashback shown is her connecting the dots between Chef Gabriel and Camille.

Her boss Sylvie’s advice to “fall in love” and “make mistakes” also plays across a montage of her riding on a vespa with Marcello and theIt all leads to Greece, the “best for last,” which was hinted at the end of Season 5 when Gabriel sent Emily a postcard from the island nation, where he ended up after working on a yacht. The pair bump into each other looking at flowers while Mindy stars at Alfie stretching before he jumps in the pool, her fiancé Nico just behind her.

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That was a‘Emily in Paris’ Creator Darren Star Unpacks Season 5 “Conflict” Between Emily & Mindy And “Chemistry” Between Mindy & Alfie Plus Season 6 Hopesinclude Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert Minnie Driver as Princess Jane and Paul Forman as Nico. Executive Producers include Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick, and Raphaël Benoliel.

The series is also produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

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