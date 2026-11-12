Emily in Paris Season 6 Trailer Confirms December 24, 2026 Release Date

Netflix drops the first teaser for Emily in Paris Season 6, confirming the final chapter arrives on December 24, 2026. The trailer reveals Emily explores Greece and Monaco.

Netflix has officially released the first teaser trailer and key art for Emily in Paris Season 6, confirming that the beloved romantic comedy series will conclude its run on December 24, 2026. The streaming giant unveiled these promotional assets on November 10, marking a significant milestone for fans awaiting the final chapter of Emily Cooper's journey in Europe.

Final Season Destinations and Romantic Reunions

The newly revealed key art indicates that the narrative will shift its geographical focus beyond France, with Emily exploring Greece and Monaco in the upcoming season. A sneak peek from the teaser shows a poignant reunion between Emily and her former love interest, Gabriel, portrayed by Lucas Bravo, aboard a yacht in Greece. This visual cue aligns with the show's official logline, which states that Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties in this concluding season.

Also read Emily in Paris Final Season Trailer Reveals Career vs. Love Dilemma

The context for this reunion is rooted in the events of the fifth season finale. That season concluded with Emily ending her long-term relationship with Marcello Muratori, choosing her Parisian career over his family business. Following the breakup, Gabriel sent Emily a postcard inviting her to join him in Greece, setting the stage for the emotional developments fans can expect in the final episodes.

Production Team and Returning Cast Members

Creator Darren Star returns to the project as executive producer and writer, leading a robust creative team that includes Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media, with Ryan McCormick and Raphaël Benoliel also serving as executive producers on the sixth season.

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Several core cast members are confirmed to reprise their roles for the final outing. Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Bruno Gouery are all returning to the main ensemble. They are joined by Lucien Laviscount, Minnie Driver, Samuel Arnold, William Abadie, and Paul Forman, who will also appear in the final season.

SCAD Costume Exhibition and Cultural Celebrations

Alongside the digital release of the trailer, Netflix France posted the key art on X with the French caption Un dernier au revoir, signaling the emotional weight of the upcoming finale. The announcement coincided with a special event at the Savannah College of Art and Design, where a costume exhibition opened on November 10 as part of the institution's fall 2026 celebrations.

The exhibition, titled Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules - Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi, offers an in-depth look at the visual style of the series. The opening evening featured a conversation with costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, creator Darren Star, and several cast members, providing attendees with unique insights into the fashion choices that have defined the show throughout its run.

Looking Ahead to the Final Chapter

With the release date firmly set for Christmas Day 2026, anticipation is building among the global fanbase for the series conclusion. The combination of new travel destinations, high-stakes emotional decisions, and the return of key cast members promises a dramatic end to the franchise.

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Fans can look forward to seeing how Emily's story resolves in Greece and Monaco, as well as how her relationships with Gabriel, Marcello, and her Parisian colleagues will be addressed in the final episodes. The detailed production schedule and cast confirmations provide a clear roadmap for the last hurrah of one of Netflix's most popular series.