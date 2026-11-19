Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi reflects on six seasons of Emily in Paris fashion as an exhibition opens at SCAD FASH Museum. She details the creative choices behind Lily Collins' wardrobe and defends the show's bold stylistic vision.

Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi is celebrating the six-season run of the hit series Emily in Paris through a major museum exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. The showcase, titled Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules, opens to the public now and will remain on view through March 14, 2027. This extensive collection compiles outfits from the entire series, offering a comprehensive look at the wardrobe evolution of the show's protagonist.

Defending the Bold Wardrobe Choices

Fitoussi addresses the initial backlash from critics who dismissed the show's aesthetic as unrefined or stereotypical. When the series premiered, some observers argued that the script lacked the sharp wit found in her previous projects or that the clothing relied on clichéd American perceptions of French style. Fitoussi explains that the wardrobe was never intended to represent high couture or traditional designer labels. Instead, the clothes were designed to reflect Emily's journey as a young woman discovering her identity and embracing the unknown.

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The character, created by producer Darren Star, serves as an escapist fantasy for viewers during the pandemic era. Fitoussi emphasizes that Emily is a character from Chicago with a bubbly personality and strong will, making it impossible for her to wear subtle pieces from brands like Comme des Garçons or Yamamoto immediately. The designer needed to create a visual cultural shock to capture the audience's attention and highlight Emily's status as an outsider trying to navigate a new culture.

The Meaning Behind Iconic Outfits

The exhibition highlights specific pieces that have become cultural touchstones, including the black-and-white gingham two-piece suit paired with a beret. Fitoussi notes that this outfit resonated deeply with audiences because it was highly duplicated, inspired fan art, and became a popular Halloween costume choice. The look represents a timeless, girly aesthetic that includes red lips and a red soul, bridging the gap between French fashion concepts and global appeal.

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Lily Collins, who portrays Emily, supported Fitoussi's vision despite the negative press the show received in France. The actress understood that the show could not please everyone and insisted on keeping the strong DNA of the character's style. They agreed that the unexpected silhouettes and bold color clashes were essential for maintaining the show's unique identity and engaging viewers who enjoy a guilty pleasure.

Philosophy of Breaking Fashion Rules

Fitoussi's approach to costume design is rooted in the belief that clothing should break rules and push boundaries. She contrasts her philosophy with Coco Chanel's famous advice to remove an item before leaving a room. Fitoussi prefers to add something more, encouraging experimentation and individuality. This mindset allows characters to express themselves freely, even when they do not speak the language or understand the local codes of conduct.

The museum display also features looks worn by Sylvie, Emily's boss, portrayed by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. These outfits provide a stark contrast to Emily's bright and chaotic style, showcasing the devastating elegance and chic professionalism of the Parisian workplace. The exhibition serves as a character study, tracing Emily's growth from a naive expat to a confident resident who has learned to blend in while maintaining her distinct voice.

Impact on Pop Culture and Fashion

Fitoussi expresses surprise that a contemporary television show has achieved this level of museum recognition. She points out that fashion exhibitions typically focus on historical period pieces or high-end couture. The inclusion of Emily in Paris demonstrates that the show has become a significant part of modern pop culture. The conversation around the series has sustained a large audience for six seasons, proving that fashion can be a powerful mode of expression.

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The exhibition invites viewers to see fashion through a different lens, one that embraces awkward mixings and rejects strict laws of style. Fitoussi's work with Lily Collins has created a visual language that allows anyone to feel free, regardless of their location. As the show prepares for its final season, the museum exhibit stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of a story about finding love and success in a foreign land.