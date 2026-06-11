Emily Henry Upset Over Casting, Hopes Hollywood Understands Readers' Power

Emily Henry, the author of the popular rom-com books, is upset with the casting of her latest novel, Funny Story, which is being turned into a film. She hopes that Hollywood and the larger world starts to understand the power that readers have and that they will support these stories.

Emily Henry has officially taken over the rom-com book world — and she's about to bring some of her stories to life on screen. Henry, along with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company , announced in July 2024 that her novel Funny Story , which was released three months prior, would be turned into a film.

Henry also mentioned that she's upset with the casting, citing her 'Grocery List' newsletter from late April as proof. The email, sent out days after the big reveal, had no mention of the actor. Henry expressed her hope that Hollywood and the larger world starts to understand the power that these readers do have and that they will support these stories





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Emily Henry Rom-Com Books Funny Story Film Adaptation Casting Readers' Power Hollywood Lyrical Media Ryder Picture Company

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