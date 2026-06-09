Emily Blunt Stuns at Premiere of Sci-Fi Epic Disclosure Day

Actress Emily Blunt, 43, was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday. The film, out on June 12, stars Emily as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unravelling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh, Colin Firth, Eve and Colman in the David Koepp screenplay.

Emily Blunt was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.

The actress, 43, who takes on the lead role of Margaret Fairchild in the film, couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she enjoyed a date night with her actor husband, 46, at the screening of her latest project held at The David H. Koch Theater. Emily was every inch the leading lady on the night, turning heads in a striking Tamara Ralph gown which featured a sparkling sculptural bodice crafted with vertical lines.

The jaw-dropping gown featured a flowing, silky skirt, with Emily opting to keep the rest of her look simple, adding a selection of Mikimoto pearl jewellery and gold heels. The film star appeared in great spirits as she shared a sweet moment with John, who cut a dapper figure in a smart black suit. Emily then took the opportunity to pose with the film's director Steven Spielberg, 79, as well as her fellow cast members.

Emily Blunt was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday The actress, 43, who takes on the lead role of Margaret Fairchild in the film, couldn't take the smile off her face as she enjoyed a date night with her actor husband, 46, at the screening Eve Hewson showed off her cleavage in a very low-cut pink embellished dress which she wore with matching heels. Meanwhile, Josh O'Connor caught the eye with a bright white blazer paired with a patterned blue tie.

Colman Domingo was as sharp as ever in a textured deep navy suit and blue polka dot tie. The film stars certainly appeared to be enjoying the night, teaming up for a group photo alongside Wyatt Russell, Kristie Macosko Krieger and David Koepp. After celebrating their film at the screening, the actors later let their hair down at the afterparty, with both Josh and Colman removing their ties for the occasion.

The Devil Wears Prada star Emily has earned acclaim for her 'incredible' turn in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi epic. The science fiction movie, out on June 12, stars Emily as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unravelling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh, Colin Firth, Eve and Colman in the David Koepp screenplay.

Emily was every inch the leading lady on the night, turning heads in a striking Tamara Ralph gown which featured a sparkling sculptural bodice crafted with vertical lines The jaw-dropping gown featured a flowing, silky skirt, with Emily opting to keep the rest of her look simple, adding a selection of Mikimoto pearl jewellery and gold heels Emily was resplendent in her shimmering, structured gown Emily commanded attention at the premiere of her latest film She styled her blonde locks in soft waves, while highlighting her features with dewy make-up The film star appeared in great spirits as she shared a sweet moment with John, who cut a dapper figure in a smart black suit John could barely take his eyes off his stunning wife The couple, who married in 2010, put on a loved up display at the event It was first reported in April 2024 that Spielberg's next project would be a UFO movie, with filming taking place from February to May last year in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta.

After a press viewing, one senior entertainment reporter wrote on X: 'I loved Disclosure Day. A dense roller-coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder.

'It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt. ' Meanwhile, Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, wrote: 'In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with Disclosure Day. 'I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same.

Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible.

'I know big summer movies aren't usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…' Elsewhere, film reporter Bill Bria also praised Emily's 'accomplished performance', and called the movie 'riveting, moving stuff. ' Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, branded Disclosure Day 'absolutely phenomenal', with their reviewer penning: 'I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played ou





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