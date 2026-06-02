Emily Blunt Stuns at Paris Photocall for Steven Spielberg's UFO Thriller 'Disclosure Day'

Emily Blunt launches promotions for Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi epic 'Disclusion Day' in Paris, receiving early acclaim for her portrayal of a meteorologist entangled in a government conspiracy. The film, set for release on June 12, features a star-studded cast and has already generated Oscar buzz for Blunt's performance. Critical reviews praise the movie as potentially Spielberg's best work in two decades, describing it as a thrilling blend of mystery, romance, and sci-fi wonder. The director's long-standing fascination with UFOs and space, dating back to his childhood, informs this project, which marks his 37th directorial effort. With production having wrapped in early 2024 across several U.S. locations, the film's mysterious marketing campaign has heightened anticipation for its summer release.

After earning acclaim for her 'incredible' turn in Disclosure Day , Emily Blunt kicked off promotions for Steven Spielberg 's sci-fi epic at a photocall in Paris on Tuesday.

The science fiction movie, out on June 12, stars Emily, 43, as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in the David Koepp screenplay.

The star cut an elegant figure in a white frilled gown as she joined co-stars Colman and Josh for the photocall in France ahead of the film's UK premiere. It was first reported in April 2024 that Spielberg's next project would be a UFO movie, with filming taking place from February to May last year in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta. After a press viewing, one senior entertainment reporter wrote on X: 'I loved Disclosure Day.

A dense roller-coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It's Spielberg's best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.

' Meanwhile, Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, wrote: 'In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with Disclosure Day. I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible.

I know big summer movies aren't usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…'. Elsewhere, film reporter Bill Bria also praised Emily's 'accomplished performance', and called the movie 'riveting, moving stuff.

' Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, branded Disclosure Day 'absolutely phenomenal', with their reviewer penning: 'I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely…WOW.

' Disclosure Day marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. A synopsis for the film reads: 'If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to… Disclosure Day.

' Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space began in childhood, when his father woke him one night to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket.

That film seemed to set the director on the path about the unknown, as his 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind was released, followed by E.T. in 1982. Both films were blockbuster hits, with E.T. becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade, surpassing Star Wars. More recently, in 2005, Spielberg revamped the timeless War of the Worlds, which was one of that year's top films.

He has returned to his roots with Disclosure Day, which is based on his original story, but was penned by Koepp, who helped write Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, and War of the Worlds. In December, the first trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the story that promises to shake the world with revelations about alien life, while keeping much of the plot shrouded in mystery.

Emily is already being tipped for Oscars glory for her role in the film. The film's production details and early critical reception highlight the anticipation surrounding this major summer release, blending classic Spielberg wonder with a contemporary conspiracy thriller narrative





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Steven Spielberg Emily Blunt Disclosure Day UFO Movie Sci-Fi Thriller Oscar Buzz Paris Photocall Government Conspiracy Alien Life Film Premiere Josh O'connor Colin Firth Colman Domingo David Koepp Summer Blockbuster

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