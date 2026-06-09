Emily Blunt Stuns at 'Disclosure Day' Premiere as Sci-Fi Epic Draws Early Acclaim

At the New York premiere of Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day,' Emily Blunt dazzled in a Tamara Ralph gown alongside husband John Krasinski. Early reviews praise the film as Spielberg's best in years and highlight Blunt's incredible performance as a meteorologist embroiled in a government conspiracy.

Emily Blunt made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her new film ' Disclosure Day ' in New York's Lincoln Center, held at The David H. Koch Theater.

The 43-year-old actress, who stars as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist caught in a government conspiracy, glowed in a cream Tamara Ralph gown with a sparkling sculptural bodice and a flowing silky skirt. She accessorized with Mikimoto pearl jewelry and gold heels, styling her blonde hair in soft waves with dewy makeup. Her husband, John Krasinski, 46, accompanied her, looking dapper in a black suit, and the couple shared sweet moments, clearly enjoying a date night at the event.

Blunt also posed with director Steven Spielberg, 79, and cast members including Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. The afterparty saw stars like O'Connor and Domingo removing their ties as they celebrated. The sci-fi epic, set for release on June 12, has already garnered significant praise. Industry insiders who saw early screenings have called it one of Spielberg's best films in two decades, with particular acclaim for Blunt's performance.

A senior entertainment reporter described it as a dense roller-coaster blending chase, love story, and mystery, praising Blunt's 'all-time' character work. Collider's Editor-in-Chief echoed the sentiment, calling Spielberg's film a 'towering home run' and urging audiences to avoid spoilers while stating 'Emily Blunt is incredible.

' Film reporter Bill Bria labeled her performance 'accomplished' and the movie 'riveting, moving stuff,' while Rotten Tomatoes called the film 'absolutely phenomenal,' noting its captivating story. Filming took place from February to May 2024 across New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta after the project was first reported in April 2024. The premiere highlighted both the film's anticipation and Blunt's standout role, positioning 'Disclosure Day' as a major summer blockbuster with awards-season potential for its lead actress





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