Emily Blunt Says She’s “Terrified” of AI, Chose Not to Use It in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’

'I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds,' the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' actress recalls in finding another way to pull off one of her character's most unusual scenes.

which hits theaters June 12. In the film, she plays Margaret Fairchild, a TV meteorologist and former journalist who suddenly gains abilities after an encounter with non-human life.

In one scene, Margaret has a major vocal change and begins speaking a non-human language during a live weather segment.

“It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” theactress said. “There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. ”“I thought I could make some really strange sounds,” she continued.

“I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing, strange sounds. ” There were also microphones placed around the set as needed to achieve their goal.

“The sound designer went away and created that weird sound,” she added.explores what could happen if humanity had proof that we are not alone. In addition to Blunt, Josh O’Connor,as one of Spielberg’s best films in years. The three-time Oscar winner is well known for his work in the sci-fi genre, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Minority Report, A.I.

Artificial Intelligence, Super 8, War of the WorldsThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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