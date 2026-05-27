’Tis the season for food-inspired dressing, it seems

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’s character, Emily Charlton, has sort of lost her way. Although she holds a prestigious position at Dior, she dates a blockhead billionaire who aids her in trying to take overmagazine, all for her own personal agenda. Perhaps even more tragically, she’s lost some of her chic sense of style.

Instead of the sharp tailoring and pristine accessorizing that defined her fashion in the 2006 film, she’sThe ensemble consisted of a strapless wrap top in cream with a print of butter yellow flowers and tight ruching that created folds throughout. It was paired with a chocolatey mid-length bubble skirt in crinkly fabric.

She completed the look with metallic sandal heels and a few gold accessories, including a bracelet with some hearts, huggie hoop earrings, and a chain necklace with a large pearlescent pendant. Her bright-red lip and rosy tortoiseshell shades topped it all with a hint of romance. This spring, all the stars seem to be turning to food as a source of outfit inspiration, whether they’re mixing





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