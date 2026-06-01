Emily Blunt's 'Disclosure Day' Performance Garners Oscar Buzz

Emily Blunt's powerful performance in Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Disclosure Day' has earned early praise, putting her in the running for another Oscar nomination. The film, which also stars an ensemble cast, is set to release on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt 's performance in Steven Spielberg 's ' Disclosure Day ' has garnered significant early praise, putting her in contention for another Oscar nomination. The film, set for release on June 12, 2026, boasts a star-studded cast led by Blunt, who has previously collaborated with Spielberg on films like 'Jurassic Park' and 'War of the Worlds'.

Early reviews and social media reactions have lauded Blunt's performance, with many suggesting she could be nominated for Best Supporting Actress. While sci-fi films often struggle to win awards, 'Disclosure Day' could be an exception, given its high-profile director and Blunt's strong performance





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