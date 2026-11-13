Emily Blunt Picks an Optical Illusion Dress for a Giggly Date Night With Husband John Krasinski

The couple, married since 2010, shared a laugh as they posed for photos at the Museum of Modern Art on November 12.

Emily Blunt wore a black optical illusion Schiaparelli dress to an event at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art honoring director Steven Spielberg on November 12.

The evening also doubled as a date night between the actress and her husband John Krasinski, whom she shared a laugh with on the red carpet.turned to a go-to, Schiaparelli—an optical illusion dress that she paired with drop earrings and a statement flower ring. On November 12, the actress was one of many A-list celebrities who came out to New York City’s Museum of Modern Art to celebrate director Steven Spielberg’s long career at a benefit hosted by Chanel, the lead sponsor of film at the museum for the past five years.

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Blunt’s black sleeveless Schiaparelli was from the brand’s Spring 2027 collection, and it featured a sculpted pleated bustier and a draped panel over slim trousers. She accessorized with Schiaparelli velvet mules and a gold ring by Ippolita. Emily Blunt’s statement gold ring on November 12, 2026. Credit: Gettyco-star Eve Hewson.

The film, released this past June, was directed by Spielberg, and Blunt gave remarks about the director at the event. The actress has turned to Schiaparelli for a number of red carpet occasions recently and earlier this month honored the house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry at a New York City gala.

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“Daniel is someone who creates such an impact, one that is so lasting, and so resonant, not only amongst those who know, but even as someone as fleece-wearing as my father, who still talks about that Oscars dress I wore with the levitating shoulders,” Blunt said at the November 3 event . “He was like, ‘It’s so avant-garde!

I’ve never heard him say those words in my life, and he also adored the extraordinary couture that Daniel let me snatch off the runway to wear toWhile Blunt may have a love affair with Schiaparelli and Roseberry, it’s Krasinski that she’s loved for nearly 20 years. The two were introduced by a mutual friend while at the same Los Angeles restaurant in 2008, and they married two years later in 2010.

In 2014, they welcomed daughter Hazel, and in 2016, daughter Violet was born.that he knew Blunt was the one “The second I met her? I don’t know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her. And as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew. ”, “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving.

And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her. ”, “Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days. ”