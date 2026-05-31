Emily Blunt Opens Up About Her Childhood Stutter and Her Oscar-Winning Performance in Disclosure Day

Emily Blunt is one of Britain's biggest stars, but she has spoken candidly about her childhood stutter and how it affected her. The actress, who is starring in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, has revealed that she was plagued by a stutter so severe that her parents feared she would struggle to succeed in life. However, she has overcome her stutter and is now tipped to win an Oscar for her performance in Disclosure Day. The film, which opens in the UK on June 10, has been hailed as Spielberg's best film in decades, with critics praising Emily's outstanding performance. Emily has already proved that she's the most bankable British star of all time thanks to The Devil Wears Prada and its highly anticipated sequel, which has already taken more than £445.8 million since its release earlier this month. Her other biggest-grossing films have been Oppenheimer (£724 million), A Quiet Place and its sequel (£371 million) and Edge Of Tomorrow (£275 million).

There was a time Emily Blunt feared she may never find her voice. As a child growing up in a leafy London suburb, she was plagued by a stutter so severe her parents feared their shy, withdrawn child would struggle to succeed in life.

Today, of course, she is one of Britain's biggest stars with a portfolio of Hollywood blockbusters that have taken a staggering $5 billion at the global box office and earned her a reported $80 million fortune along the way. Now she is starring in what could become her biggest hit ever - Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, which opens in the UK on June 10 and is tipped to win her an Oscar.

The latest trailer for the film, released this week, has lit up social media as Emily, playing small-town weather girl Margaret Fairchild, breaks down live on air and 'channels' alien life by making eerie clicking sounds. The deeply unsettling noise freaked out fans, with one writing on X: 'That clicking sound genuinely made my skin crawl.

' Another declared: 'Emily Blunt just unlocked a new fear. ' Some have speculated that Spielberg used AI to create the other-worldly 'language' but, in fact, it was 43-year-old Emily who improvised the noises during the four-minute scene. She explained: 'There are various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I'm a bit terrified of.

I thought that I could make some really strange sounds so I said, 'Maybe I could come in and we'll just do a range of weird sounds?

' A sound designer pulled together the finished product, which is an eerie mix of Blunt's clicking, breathing, consonants and humming. Critics have hailed the movie as Spielberg's best film in decades, with one studio executive telling The Mail on Sunday: 'I'm convinced Emily will win an Oscar for it. It's an outstanding performance and she totally steals the movie from Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth who is brilliant in everything he does.

' Emily Blunt attends the 'A Night with Runway' Gala Reception for The Devil Wears Prada 2 at The National Gallery in London on April 22 Here the Hollywood star is pictured as Margaret Fairchild in the new Steven Spielberg film, Disclosure Day, alongside Josh O'Connor as Dr Daniel Kellner They insisted: 'This film sits alongside ET and Close Encounters as one of Spielberg's best, and Emily is the beating heart of it. ' Emily has already proved that she's the most bankable British star of all time thanks to The Devil Wears Prada and its highly anticipated sequel, which has already taken more than £445.8 million since its release earlier this month.

Her other biggest-grossing films have been Oppenheimer (£724 million), A Quiet Place and its sequel (£371 million) and Edge Of Tomorrow (£275 million). An early colleague of Emily's says the star is 'known as one of the nicest people to work with'.

'She's fiercely professional and always comes prepared but she's kind and empathetic on set, probably because of the struggles she went through to communicate as a kid,' the former colleague adds. The actress has spoken candidly about her stammer, revealing that, at its worst, she could barely get any words out at all.

Born the second of four children into an upper middle-class family in Roehampton, south-west London, her barrister father Oliver and mother Joanna, a former actress turned teacher, did everything they could to help their daughter overcome her stutter. Emily said: 'I was a very intelligent child and had a lot to say but I just couldn't say it. My parents were fantastic and hired speech therapists but I was painfully self-conscious at school.

' Reading aloud became a 'source of constant fear', while ordering food in restaurants triggered panic attacks and even saying her own name was something she struggled with. 'You can substitute other words for ones you know will trip you up but when it comes to saying my own name I can't substitute that. I still suffer and it gets worse under stress or fatigue.

' Emily is seen with her husband John Krasinski in New York City on May 3 Stanley Tucci (L) and Emily react during a double unveiling ceremony honoring the pair with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as Robert Downey Jr., Meryl Streep and Matt Damon join them on April 30 Emily arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4 The turning point arrived when she was 12 and a teacher encouraged her to try acting after noticing Emily's stutter disappeared when she put on a jokey northern accent in class. Blunt has described acting as something that 'freed' her.

'When I altered my voice or rhythm of speech the stammer began to disappear. ' As her confidence grew, so did her ambition. She studied drama at Hurtwood House, a creative arts school in Surrey, and landed small roles in TV shows like Foyle's War and the BBC film Gideon's Daughter.

Then came a supporting role in a film her agent described as 'a small fashion movie'





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